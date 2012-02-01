College Internships

The WHNT News 19 internship program provides students interested in a career in broadcasting and digital media with a meaningful, hands-on learning experience through internship programs designed to augment classroom study. Interns are limited to one internship per calendar year.

Tasks may include but are not limited to:

• Support producers with content creation. This is an opportunity to learn and participate in the daily production of a fast-paced newscast. Tasks may include writing scripts for live newscasts, creating graphic elements and assisting in story research.

• Assist the reporter/mmjs in story research, making phone calls, conducting interviews, logging interviews, writing stories, shooting and editing.

• Assisting editors with editing video.

• Assist interactive team in story research and writing, use social media to gather information or share station content, and video publishing. Tasks may include conducting internet searches, scanning and reading multiple news sources, writing posts for station social media accounts, creating content for station’s website.

Qualifications:

• Must be 18 or older and registered student in good standing at an accredited college or university. The applicant must be of junior, senior or graduate student level by the time the program begins.

• Must be able to work the hours required by the department.

• Must be professional and wear attire appropriate for business setting.

Once your application is submitted, the top intern candidates will be interviewed and participation in the program will be determined shortly thereafter.

Our Internship Philosophy:

Provide robust, meaningful internship experience where students energize the workforce with fresh ideas and perspectives and in turn have the opportunity to be inspired by the passionate work that is delivered each day across the Nexstar Media Company.

Interested? Please begin your application by applying for the internship on the Nexstar Media website. The deadline to apply for the summer 2020 program is March 30.

Questions can be emailed to justin.barr@whnt.com.