Brad Clasgens Account Executive

Phone
(256) 535-9224 direct
(256) 682-1002 cell
Find me
LinkedIn
Go To Me For
Customized broadcast and digital marketing solutions. Crafting the right message for the best audience. Open, fast communication. Clean schedules. Minding the details.
Known For
Advertising and marketing advice from 30+ years in corporate retail, ad agency, newspaper and broadcast sales. Identifying the most effective ways to invest precious ad dollars. Longtime client relationships. Previous leadership roles in AAFNA and NAPRCA. Ole Miss “Pride of the South” marching band geek with a family tree polluted with musicians.
Into
Hanging in the orchestra pit. Classic rock trivia. The Three Stooges. Watching Jacksonville State U Marching Southerners from the 50 yard line. Active local percussionist. George Harrison, Brian Wilson, Danny Elfman and Stax. The Wrecking Crew, the Funk Brothers and the Swampers.