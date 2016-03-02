Brad Clasgens Account Executive

Phone

(256) 535-9224 direct

(256) 682-1002 cell

Email

brad.clasgens@whnt.com

Find me

LinkedIn

Go To Me For

Customized broadcast and digital marketing solutions. Crafting the right message for the best audience. Open, fast communication. Clean schedules. Minding the details.

Known For

Advertising and marketing advice from 30+ years in corporate retail, ad agency, newspaper and broadcast sales. Identifying the most effective ways to invest precious ad dollars. Longtime client relationships. Previous leadership roles in AAFNA and NAPRCA. Ole Miss “Pride of the South” marching band geek with a family tree polluted with musicians.

Into

Hanging in the orchestra pit. Classic rock trivia. The Three Stooges. Watching Jacksonville State U Marching Southerners from the 50 yard line. Active local percussionist. George Harrison, Brian Wilson, Danny Elfman and Stax. The Wrecking Crew, the Funk Brothers and the Swampers.