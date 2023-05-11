HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A portion of the Southeast Family YMCA‘s “Togetherhood” Initiative is taking place on Saturday, May 13 – and they want your help!

Organizers will be at Ditto Landing in south Huntsville hosting a clean-up all morning long, from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Volunteers will help pick up trash, trim bushes and any overgrowth, spread topsoil and compost, remove landscaping fabric, cut down dead trees and striping parking lots.

YMCA’s Togetherhood Initiative is the organization’s signature program for social responsibility. “Togetherhood Volunteers are all of us that want to make our community a better place to live,” officials explained.

People of all ages and skills are welcome to participate in the community event, and you do not have to be a YMCA member to help, but volunteers do need to register ahead of time.

Organizers add that this would be the perfect opportunity for scouts, church groups, students that need volunteer hours, those that need volunteer hours for work, or anyone who wants to give back.

The Clean-Up Day developed from a partnership including the Southeast Family YMCA, Operation Green Team, Keep Alabama Beautiful, Huntsville City Council President Pro Tem Jennie Robinson, and Brandi Quick, the Executive Director of Ditto Landing.

Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. on May 13 at the Ditto Store/Fuel Dock, located at 293 Ditto Landing Rd. in Huntsville.

You can register here or email the organizer to register here.