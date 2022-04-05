Are you ready to serve up something extra for your Easter table this year?

The aluminum foil company Reynolds Wrap came up with some new holiday dish recipes by combining two staple elements of the holiday, ham and candy.

“Easter brunch is an occasion that calls for both savory and sweet, and we wanted to bring those two tastes together for those who just can’t choose one,” said Lisa Giardina, senior brand manager of Reynolds Consumer Products in a statement.

Try a sweet, colorful Jelly Bean Ham, or a tart, rainbow-striped Sour Candy Ham, or even an ooey, gooey Marshmallow Ham to experience your favorite candies in a whole new way.

PREP TIME: 1 hour

COOK TIME: 2-2.5 hours

SERVINGS: 10-12

Ingredients

1 8- to 10-pound bone-in smoked half ham

1 cup marshmallow fluff

1/2 cup unsalted butter

5 egg whites

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

40 to 50 assorted marshmallow candies

1 (1-ounce) package of edible easter grass

PREHEAT oven to 325°F. Line a pan that is at least 2 inches deep with aluminum foil. Place ham in pan, cut side down, and tightly cover with foil. COOK ham until meat thermometer reads 145°F, about 2 to 2 1/2 hours for an 8-pound ham.

PREPARE the glaze while the ham is cooking. Combine marshmallow fluff and butter in a saucepan. Heat, over low heat, stirring often until mixture is melted and smooth. Remove from heat and cover while not in use. PREPARE the coating while the ham is resting. Place egg whites and sugar in a preheated double boiler. Whisk constantly until temperature reaches 160°F, about 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to an electric mixer fitted with a whisk attachment and whip on high speed until stiff peaks have formed, about 2 to 3 minutes. Fold in vanilla.

BRUSH ham with prepared glaze every 15 minutes during the last hour of baking. If glaze starts to thicken too much as it cools, reheat on the stove until it becomes more fluid. Remove ham from oven and discard foil. Let ham rest for 10 minutes.

TRANSFER ham to a serving dish. Spread marshmallow coating on top to fully cover ham. Press in marshmallow candies in a decorative pattern.

Dress the plate with edible Easter grass just before serving.

Ingredients

1 8- to 10-pound bone-in smoked half ham

1 1/2 cups jellybeans (red, orange, yellow and pink colored) to be used in glaze

1/2 cup orange juice

200 jellybeans

50 toothpicks

•1 (1-ounce) package of edible easter grass

PREPARE the glaze while the ham is cooking. Combine jellybeans and orange juice in a saucepan. Cook, over medium heat, stirring often until mixture comes to a boil. Continue boiling for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring often. Remove from heat and cover while not in use. (Note: Jellybeans won’t completely melt)

SKEWER jellybeans onto toothpicks and set aside to be used for the candy coating. BRUSH ham with prepared glaze every 15 minutes during the last hour of baking. If glaze starts to thicken too much as it cools, reheat on the stove until it becomes more fluid. Remove ham from oven and discard foil. Let ham rest for 10 minutes.

TRANSFER ham to a serving dish. Insert jellybean skewers on the backside of the ham. Dress the plate with edible Easter grass just before serving.

PREP TIME: 1 hour

COOK TIME: 2-2.5 hours

SERVINGS: 10-12

Ingredients

1 8- to 10-pound bone-in smoked half ham

1 1/2 cups sour gummy candies

3/4 cup lemonade

15 to 20 10-inch-long rainbow sour strips

1 (1-ounce) package of edible easter grass

PREHEAT oven to 325°F. Line a pan that is at least 2 inches deep with aluminum foil. Place ham in pan, cut side down, and tightly cover with foil. COOK ham until meat thermometer reads 145°F, about 2 to 2 1/2 hours for an 8-pound ham.

PREPARE the glaze while the ham is cooking. Combine sour candy and lemonade in a saucepan. Cook, over medium heat, stirring often until mixture comes to a boil. Continue boiling for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring often. Remove from heat and cover when not in use. (Note: Sour candy won’t completely melt) BRUSH ham with prepared glaze every 15 minutes during the last hour of baking. If glaze starts to thicken too much as it cools, reheat on the stove until it becomes more fluid. Remove ham from oven and discard foil. Let ham rest for 10 minutes.

For more vivid color, lightly spray or brush the candy with lemonade after coating the ham. Dress the plate with edible Easter grass just before serving.