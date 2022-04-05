Are you ready to serve up something extra for your Easter table this year?
The aluminum foil company Reynolds Wrap came up with some new holiday dish recipes by combining two staple elements of the holiday, ham and candy.
“Easter brunch is an occasion that calls for both savory and sweet, and we wanted to bring those two tastes together for those who just can’t choose one,” said Lisa Giardina, senior brand manager of Reynolds Consumer Products in a statement.
Try a sweet, colorful Jelly Bean Ham, or a tart, rainbow-striped Sour Candy Ham, or even an ooey, gooey Marshmallow Ham to experience your favorite candies in a whole new way.
Marshmallow Ham
- PREP TIME: 1 hour
- COOK TIME: 2-2.5 hours
- SERVINGS: 10-12
Ingredients
- 1 8- to 10-pound bone-in smoked half ham
- 1 cup marshmallow fluff
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter
- 5 egg whites
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 40 to 50 assorted marshmallow candies
- 1 (1-ounce) package of edible easter grass
Jelly Bean Ham
- PREP TIME: 1 hour
- COOK TIME: 2-2.5 hours
- SERVINGS: 10-12
Ingredients
- 1 8- to 10-pound bone-in smoked half ham
- 1 1/2 cups jellybeans (red, orange, yellow and pink colored) to be used in glaze
- 1/2 cup orange juice
- 200 jellybeans
- 50 toothpicks
- •1 (1-ounce) package of edible easter grass
Sour Candy Ham
- PREP TIME: 1 hour
- COOK TIME: 2-2.5 hours
- SERVINGS: 10-12
Ingredients
- 1 8- to 10-pound bone-in smoked half ham
- 1 1/2 cups sour gummy candies
- 3/4 cup lemonade
- 15 to 20 10-inch-long rainbow sour strips
- 1 (1-ounce) package of edible easter grass