Leadership Perspectives: Keeping NASA running through tech

As World Space Week comes to an end, we wanted to focus on supporting NASA’s mission to get to the moon…through a pandemic. It’s an effort that requires the most complex internet technology available.

That’s where SAIC Vice President Ed Faulkner comes in. His job: NASA IT.

“What’s happening today, really, it’s a digital transformation. Everything is going digital all the time and we’re getting access to it either by our watches or our cellphones over networks,” says Faulkner. “The majority of NASA is teleworking and they’re having to collaborate remotely. Now, people who have to go and build things are going and building things and they’re taking all the right precautions. But, largely, NASA is telecommuting and collaborating on line.”