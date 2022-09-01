HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Will your garbage be picked up on Labor Day? For Huntsville residents, Labor Day week will look different for garbage and recycling collection.

According to the city’s website, all municipal offices in Huntsville will close on Monday, September 5.

Trash collection in Huntsville will operate on a one-day delay during the week of September 5 through 9. Residents should leave their garbage cans at the curb until it is picked up.

For recycling collected by the Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA), pickup will also operate on a one-day delay. So, if your recycling is normally picked up on Mondays, it won’t be picked up until Tuesday.

Learn more about recycling and trash services in the City of Huntsville here.