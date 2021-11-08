Will mail or package delivery run this Veterans Day?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The holiday shipping season is upon us, and delivery workers are in overdrive as millions of packages are delivered every day. But will packages be delivered on Veterans Day this year?

The answer is yes and no. Some delivery services will be up and running and others will be closed or delayed.

Veterans Day falls on Thursday, November 11, this year.

USPS

United States Postal Service facilities are closed for the Veterans Day holiday. There will be no regular mail delivery, but Priority Mail Express is delivered 365 days a year and will be delivered on November 11.

Normal delivery and collection operations will resume Friday, November 12.

UPS

UPS pickup and delivery services are available but some deliveries, including UPS SurePost and UPS Mail Innovations, will need an extra day in transit because the USPS is observing the federal holiday.

UPS Store locations will be open.

FedEx

All FedEx services will be open and running on Veterans Day.