Will mail or package delivery run this Thanksgiving?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The holiday shipping season is upon us, and delivery workers are in overdrive as millions of packages are delivered every day. But will packages be delivered on Thanksgiving Day this year?

The answer is no. Most delivery services will be closed save for critical services.

Thanksgiving Day falls on Thursday, November 25, this year.

USPS

United States Postal Service facilities are closed for the Thanksgiving Day holiday. There will be no regular mail delivery, but Priority Mail Express is delivered 365 days a year and will be delivered on November 25.

Normal delivery and collection operations will resume Friday, November 26.

UPS

There will be no UPS pickup or delivery services, except for UPS Express Critical, on Thanksgiving Day. All UPS Store locations will be closed.

Normal delivery and collection operations will resume Friday, November 26.

FedEx

All FedEx services, except FedEx Custom Critical, will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Normal delivery and collection operations will resume Friday, November 26.