Through the Eyes of a Black Woman: “There’s a Depth to Every Black Woman that Needs to Be Seen and Heard”

“There’s always a little girl out there who wants to know that somebody that looks like me, are capable of doing what I want to do.” Alayah says.

Alayah Washington is an aspiring sports journalist at Jacksonville State University. Her love for sports has been a part of her life ever since she was a little girl. After her first year of college, she decided to pursue her career in sports journalism.

Alayah started off as a biology major. She said she wanted to secure the “golden ticket” in finding a job after graduation. Later, she decided that she wanted to pursue something that would make her heart happy; something she could be passionate about.

She found her passion through her radio show on campus. Having her own talk show based on sports, really helped her confidence grow over time. Also, being involved in various clubs helped her confidence as well. “Sports has always been a passion of mine. I wanted to follow my passion and decided to change my major to sports management, minoring in communications,” Alayah said.

Alayah also believes that representation is the key to being in this field. She feels it’s important for other to believe that black women can be professional, instead of being represented as a “angry black woman” in the workplace. Even though Alayah is aware of discrimination, she continues to represent herself as a black journalist. “There’s always work to be done. We have come a long way, but at the end of the day representation is always important,” Alayah said

Before going to an interview, women have to think to themselves “Is this Interview going to be challenging?” Due to their race, name, and gender. Alayah explains where there have been times where she had to consider those factors because of her race. “One I’m a woman, and two, I’m a black woman. There are a lot of barriers on paper before you even get to know me.” Alayah said.

There have been accounts where black women’s job applications thrown away because of their name; not giving black women a chance to be interviewed because their name is too hard to pronounce. “I don’t have a typical name, but people find ways to butcher my name. The statistics of people’s applications are thrown away because of their name.” Alayah said.

The main challenge Alayah feels she’s faced as a college student is the lack of the same opportunities as her peers; especially with finding internships.

People have told her that she was not ready to pursue this career due to her changing her major at a later time, but Alayah says otherwise. She believes that if you work hard and have a good resume, you are automatically required to have the same equal opportunity. Thankfully, she was able to find mentors and other students to help guide her to reach those goals. Finding the right internships and securing jobs that would be best for her.

Alayah continues to pursue this career despite the challenges she had faced throughout her college career. Because of her mentors and friends, Alayah continues to work hard and find personal connections that would help her career.

“By the grace of God, I’ve had an enjoyable time, and the teachers have been great. But sometimes I feel like I don’t have the same push or the same support,” Alayah said.

Alayah wants to inspire young women who may be different like her to always be their true, authentic self. “My authentic self is different, I dress different, my hair is different. I would make a difference in the industry because it’s a different representation I can bring to the table,” Alayah said.

Alayah believes that as long as she remains her true authentic self, she can be successful in sports journalism. No matter what color or size, women can bring a different representation to the table just by being who they are.