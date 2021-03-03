Qualified in Quarantine: Alumni Struggle for Jobs during Pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – With double the degrees under his belt, Brett Thornburg was looking forward to stepping out into a world of “dream jobs” after his years at Jacksonville State University and Syracuse University.

But even in his security and networking, no program could prepare him for what was to occur in March of 2020 when Covid-19 pulled the rug out from underneath so many aspiring professionals.

A Normal Grad Experience

Before the eruption of COVID-19 chaos, Thornburg spent early mornings and late nights at the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. He poured his efforts into hands-on projects, class assignments, and the overall fast-paced demands of Syracuse’s one-year Television, Radio, and Film Master’s Program.

But one call in the middle of a normal, motion graphic class changed everything. “We got that call from our professor telling us that we possibly will be out for an extra couple of weeks over spring break due to this thing (COVID-19) and we were all like ‘oh, neat,’” Thornburg explains. “But after spring break was over, we realized that this is a lot more serious than we thought and went into a full lock down. Everything transitioned online and I don’t think there was hybrid classes. Everything shut down and then I realized ‘I could be home’.”

The Longest “See You Later”

With only a month or so left in the semester, Thornburg packed his life at Syracuse and moved back home to Jacksonville, Alabama.

Thornburg described the phenomenon as “everything just stopped on a whim.”

“There was no goodbye,” he continued. “There was no ‘thank you for everything’. There was no big last hurrah with everyone. I did not get to walk at graduation. I kind of just said ‘see you later’ to my friends thinking we would be back after two weeks and I have not seen them since.”

A Job Lined Up

Due to the connection and networking opportunities presented to him at Syracuse University, Thornburg had basically his dream opportunity waiting for him in Los Angeles: an internship with an entertainment marketing agency. “I was originally set to start in June of 2020, but everything just stopped. I kind of lost contact with them for a while too because they were also trying to figure out what they needed to do.”

Thornburg was in the dark about this current job opportunity for a while so he tried to apply for other places, all with absolutely no luck. Late luck struck through in November of 2020, with his original west coast opportunity after the agency had transitioned work online.

A Lack of Control

Thornburg was not the only one whose job search was affected by Covid-19. With a cohort consisting of people from all over the United States, many of his friends also packed up and went back to their respective homes as well, except for one. “One of my friends did not have a job lined up but she moved over to Los Angeles anyway, saying that she ‘needed to get things started somehow.’ We never really heard from her until we were all checking up on everyone and next thing we knew, she says she’s in L.A. But the majority of people just went home.”

Thornburg rests assured in his decision to not make the initial jump over to Los Angeles considering the circumstances. “Due to the unpredictability of what’s going on, moving over there on my own would have been a really bad decision.”

“What Are We Going to Market?”

With a job that specifically creates entertainment marketing content and promotions for movies and television, the main question “what was there to even market?” With movie theaters being closed, the fixation moved from the classic matinee to your living room with streaming services. “Everything got picked up by streaming so you’ll see a lot of movies now on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon, etc. A lot of our marketing stuff changed from ‘This production studio is making this movie’ to ‘Oh! this is on THIS streaming platform, go stream it now.’ The work is picking up now, and especially picked up during the Christmas season where a lot of movies were being picked up by streaming and even in movie theaters as things open back up. Hopefully things will continue to pick back up as well.”

The Hardest Part? Landing the Job

The main cause of concern when searching for employment right now would be not getting employment. “Employees and different companies do not know if they can work at full capacity, a lot of things have changed. People are not looking to hire because money is tight and companies are still learning to adjust to working at home even though it has been a year. The biggest concern of working in a pandemic is getting a job. I know very, very talented people in with master’s degree in their fields that cannot get anything.”

Don’t Stop the Search

Thornburg has advice for alumni in pursuit of a career in the harsh, lingering aftermath of COVID-19: “Never stop networking. Keep talking to people. There are people that will hire. Apply to literally everything. If you are just graduating, your first job more than likely will not be your dream job but it can put you on the right path. Find something that you are good at and interested in, see if it sticks, and do not be afraid to step out. See what people need and use that as an advantage.”

There is light at the end of the tunnel for recent graduates, but that light depends on how far they search for it.