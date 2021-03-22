Living as a type 1 diabetic

In the last 20 years, the number of U.S. adults diagnosed with diabetes has spiked and continues to grow rapidly as a result of the countries continuously rising obesity problem. Type 2 diabetes makes up around 90% of diagnosed diabetes cases, while type 1 only accounts for about 5-10% of all cases. What’s the difference? It’s all the same, right? It’s still diabetes, isn’t it?

Shannon O’Neil is a senior at the University of North Alabama, majoring in theatre, with a minor in music. She is also a type 1 diabetic. What that means is; her pancreas produces little or no insulin, which is an enzyme that’s required to allow glucose to enter her cells and produce energy.

Shannon was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 9 around thanksgiving. She was rapidly losing weight, drank a lot of water, and was frequently urinating, which are all symptoms of type 1 diabetes and are all connected to one another. Because there was so much sugar in her blood, her body had to find a way to naturally get rid of it, and since she couldn’t produce insulin enzymes to attach to the sugar, her body made her feel thirsty so it could turn the excess sugar into ketones. And in order to get rid of the ketones, the body flushes it out through urination, and since she was constantly urinating, her body was never able to hold any of the water weight.

Shannon’s mom knew something was wrong but didn’t take her to the doctor’s office till after thanksgiving, since she was fairly certain it was diabetes. At the doctor’s office, Shannon’s blood sugar level was over 500 mg/dl. Nearly five times higher than the average blood sugar level should be for a nine-year-old, which is around 80 to 140 mg/dl.

After being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, Shannon’s day-to-day life quickly changed. Anytime she ate something with carbs in it she would have to take a shot of short-acting insulin. So anytime she went out to eat she would have to look up the restaurant’s nutritional menu to make sure she stays within a given ratio. For Shannon, her ratio is; every 5 carbs she must take 1 unit of insulin, and she would have to do this for every meal, as well as one shot of long-term insulin at night, which stabilized her while she slept.

This past summer, Shannon was able to switch to a diabetic pump to help manage her blood sugar levels. A common misconception about diabetic pumps is that only people with the most serious form of diabetes need to use them and that is not true. The pump calculates blood sugar levels and supplies a continuous source of insulin throughout the day, so the use of long-term insulin is no longer needed.

Shannon isn’t in any worse shape than anyone else with type 1 diabetes, and she doesn’t let her condition hinder her from being physically active. She works out daily, performs frequently in school plays, and is an exceptional violinist for the Muscle Shoals Symphony.