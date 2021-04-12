Following your footsteps

When children choose what to be when they grow up, they often choose to follow in one of their parent’s footsteps. That inspiration often comes from children who grow up watching their parents in the working world, day in and day out.

Evan Yother is 21 years old and currently works for the city of Huntsville Fire Department at satiation 6. He’s been working there since he was only 19 years old. That’s an accomplishment in of itself, seeing is how the average hiring age for a firefighter in the U.S. is 34-35 years old.

Not only is it rare for someone to become a firefighter at such a young age, but to also have a parent working in the same corps as you. Evan’s father, Thomas Yother, has been a firefighter for the city of Huntsville for well over 20 years and now he gets the opportunity to work alongside his son.

First impressions

Thomas used to take young Evan to work and show him the fire trucks. They would go to all the different stations around the city, and, sometimes, Thomas would even let him ride along to a call.

To Evan, it was “the most exciting job in the world.” He said he thought about being a firefighter his entire life, and, “when I was old enough, I would apply to be a firefighter for the city of Huntsville.”

It’s safe to say it made a strong first impression on him.

Joining the workforce

Before he was able to apply to become a firefighter, Evan had to complete a postsecondary emergency medical technology program to earn his EMT certification. He did so by attending two years of Calhoun Community College in Huntsville.

Receiving his EMT certification made Evan eligible to be hired, and he was also allowed to begin rookie school.

From the initial day, he was hired to the day he graduated; it took around 6 months to complete rookie school, which included graduating EMT school, 10 weeks of firefighting training, search drills, live-fire situations, and a plethora of other grueling scenarios he might face in the field.” It was the most challenging part of my life.” Evan said. “It was the most intense thing I have ever done but it was so rewarding earning the title of firefighter.”

Working with his dad

Though Evan and his dad don’t work at the same station, occasionally they’ll run into each other on a call. “I was a little nervous at first working with my dad, because if I messed up, I knew I would have to hear about it when we got home,” Evan said. “It was also weird calling my dad my coworker, but if it wasn’t for him I would have never become a firefighter and I love him and thank him for helping me find my dream job.”