COVID-19 leaves American student stranded in Europe

Larissa Oliveira is currently attending Villa Aurora College in Florence, Italy. Although she did not originally plan to enroll travel restrictions and halted visa processing due to COVID-19 have left her stranded in Europe indefinitely.

Oliveira and her family moved to the United States from France through an L2 visa in July 2018 and settled in Laurel, Maryland. In July of 2020, she excitedly packed a carry-on suitcase, readying for a trip to Gland, Switzerland where she would work at a rehabilitation clinic for a month.

At the end of the month, Oliveira planned her return to the United States. She reached her connecting flight in Portugal, continued through customs and was given clearance to enter. But when she went to board the plane, she handed her ticket to the gate attendant who then denied her approval to board.

That gate attendant told Oliveira she lacked the needed documents to move through the closed boarder. She would have to visit the U.S. Embassy in Lisbon, Portugal.

That U.S. Embassy was only taking limited appointments because of COVID-19. Oliveira couldn’t get one quickly, so her father emailed the U.S. Embassy pleading their case. She was starting her third year of college at La Sierra University in California in a week and needed to get home. The Embassy denied their request for the early appointment and her needed documents.

Oliveira found herself stranded in Europe without her parents. She needed an action plan. She decided to go to Italy and enroll in a study-abroad program at Villa Aurora in Florence. Both her mother and her grandmother had also attended the school and Oliveira was even assigned the same dorm room in which her mother once stayed.

Oliveira’s mother, photographed in a blue blazer in 1994



While Oliveira is making the best of her situation, things have become more complicated for her in regard to returning home. Oliveira turned 21 in September, which mean she’s no longer eligible for the L2 visa. An expired visa means she’s permanently stranded.

“The people that I love and the people that I want to be with are in America, so that’s why I want to go back so bad,” Oliveira said. “My family is there, my life is there, my stuff is there.”

Oliveira hopes to return to the U.S. where she’d like to finish her education at La Sierra University and, one day, attend law school focusing on immigration law.

Oliveira’s experienced of being separated from her family has led her to want to build a career out of helping reunite other families.