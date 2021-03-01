COVID-19 affects international student at University of Montevallo

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WRBL)– The United States and Canada have different protocols when it comes to COVID-19. Connor Logan is a freshman at the University of Montevallo from Toronto, Canada. He is a member of the UM golf team majoring in Finance.

The day he flew into the U.S. he had already begun to see a difference with the COVID-19 protocols.

Connor Logan, University of Montevallo

“Coming from Canada, there was definitely an ideological change in how the general population viewed COVID-19 and protocols that follow,” Logan said. “It really started when I landed in Charlotte, N.C. for my connecting flight.”

Logan says the airport was packed and there was no social distancing and not many people wore masks.

A teammate of Logan’s on the golf team picked him up from the airport and took him to his dorm to get everything settled. When they got there, Logan got out of the car with all of his bags and knocked on the RA’s door for room assistance. The RA gave him a key and Logan went to the room.

Getting to the university and going out to dinner was another change for Logan, because restaurants in Canada are closed.

“I also did not have a room when I got to my dorm as other people were living in it which did not fit my idea of what COVID-19 caution should look like in college. Someone’s sheets and phone was on my bed and after being exhausted from traveling all day it was not how I wanted to end the day,” Logan said.

Logan had already become great friends with the teammate that picked him up, the teammate offered up his apartment for Logan to stay in until he could get his housing fixed.

A few weeks went by, classes had started, and Logan was able to move into a new room. About four weeks after being in the U.S., not only did Logan have housing issues, but he also ended up getting COVID-19.

He said he kept convincing himself he did not have it until the symptoms were clearly present. His symptoms changed every 24 hours.

“At first it was fever and a sore throat then the next day it was a cold and sinus congestion. I lost 10 pounds by the time my symptoms had gone away, and it was very noticeable when looking in the mirror,” Logan said.

During quarantine, Logan had to stay in another dorm designated for students exposed to the virus. “It was extremely isolating,” Logan said. He had no human interaction at all for 10 days and was given the same food to eat every day.

“Not to mention the fact that I couldn’t play golf and feeling like all the guys on my team were improving while I was stuck in my dorm room. It became more of a mind battle than a physical one by the end of quarantine,” Logan said.