(WHNT) – While enjoying Thanksgiving dinner, it’s tough not to share table scraps with our adorable four-footed family members. But some traditional Thanksgiving dishes can be dangerous for dogs and cats.

Here are key tips for what we can feed our furry friends provided by the American Kennel Club:

Vets tend to see many patients on Thanksgiving, due to dogs and cats being fed unsafe human foods.

Turkey meat, sweet potatoes, and pumpkin are all safe, healthy foods to share with your dog and cat.

Bones, sweets, alcohol, and fatty foods are all things that should be avoided by dogs and cats.

The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) recommends keeping turkey bones away from your animals as they can cause damage to your pet’s digestive tract.

What IS Safe?

Sweet Potatoes, but with no added ingredients

Potatoes, but only boiled or baked with no butter, sour cream, salt or pepper

Apples, but without the core or any seeds

Turkey meat, no bones, skin or fat

Green beans, but with no added ingredients

Plain peas are ok, but creamed peas should be avoided

Pumpkin, but not the pre-spiced pie mix

Dessert is an option, but no artificial sweeteners like xylitol

What ISN’T Safe

If your pet gets into something they shouldn’t, seek help right away. In the event of an emergency, contact the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at (888) 426-4435 or your local after-hours vet.