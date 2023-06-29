(WHNT) — Across North Alabama, there are Independence Day celebrations happening all weekend from June 30 through July 4. Listed below are some of the celebrations:

Alabama

Colbert County:

Tuscumbia

North Alabama Speedway – During the 3rd annual King of MODS race show on July 1, there will be a firework show during intermission. Tickets for the event run at $20 for adults and everyone 10 and under get in free. The race show starts at 7 p.m. with gates opening at 4 p.m.

Leighton

Hatton Baptist Church – The church will host their community 4th of July celebration which will be held on Sunday, July 2, starting at 5 p.m. There will be food, games, fish fry, hot dogs and hamburgers for the whole family to enjoy.

Muscle Shoals

Grace Life Church of the Shoals’ – The church will host their Annual Church Family Picnic on Sunday, July 2. Their picnic will start at 6 p.m. with games and food trucks open to the public. At 7 p.m. there will be homemade ice cream and at 7:30 p.m. there will be live music. Finally, at 9 p.m., the firework show will start.

Lincoln County:

Fayetteville

The Rock Fayetteville Campus – On Sunday, July 2, The Rock Fayetteville Campus will host a July 4th ‘Extravaganza’ from 6 p.m. through 8:30 p.m. There will be food trucks, sweet treats and drinks for everyone. Food is free, but the food trucks are there for purchase. The event is free to attend and free to park at. Bring your blankets or chairs and relax for this July 4th celebration.

Don Davidson Park – This Independence Day Celebration, sponsored by Fayetteville and Parks and Recreation will be July 1. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the fireworks will start after dusk. There will be food trucks on site and there will be fun and events for the whole family to enjoy.

DeKalb County:

Fort Payne

Fort Payne Annual Firework Show – Fort Payne hosts their annual firework show on July 3, from 8:45 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. The town will gather at the Fort Payne Sports Complex, with the fireworks set up at the Little Ridge Intermediate School. There will be no additional activities due to renovations at the sports complex.

Fyffe

Freedom Day – The 2nd annual Freedom Day will be held at Fyffe Town Park on Sunday, July 2 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be music, inflatables, snow cones and so much more for the family to enjoy.

Franklin County:

Russellville

Jam on Sloss Lake – The city of Russellville invites everyone to enjoy their annual Jam on Sloss Lake for their July 4th celebrations. The event is free to attend and there will be fun, food, a car show and fireworks. The event is from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will be something for the whole family all day long to celebrate the holiday.

Jackson County:

Scottsboro

Jackson County Jubilee – This Jubilee will be held on Saturday, July 1, starting at 9 a.m. There will be horse rides, a radio DJ until 2 p.m., food trucks and more for all-day fun. There will be a parade at 10 a.m. and the fireworks will start after dark.

Limestone County:

Athens

Red White and Boom – The Athens-Limestone Firework Show will be held at the Athens Stadium (100 U.S. Highway 31N in Athens). The show will start at 8 p.m. on July 4. Due to safety concerns, there will be no stadium seating available. The annual show is also visible from adjacent properties. There will not be food provided at the stadium, so if you are looking for dinner before the show, check out the neighboring restaurants.

Lauderdale County:

Florence

40th Annual Spirit of Freedom Celebration – Celebrate Independence Day with food, fireworks and live music on July 4 starting at 11 a.m. at McFarland Park. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. over the Tennessee River. Food trucks will open at 11 a.m. and be at the park all day. There will also be local vendors set up. Live music starts at 4 p.m. and will last until the firework display starts.

Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa – The hotel will have a weekend-long celebration with poolside games as well as live music. Hotel guests will get the chance to enjoy the firework display on July 1, 2 and 3.

Lexington

Blow Up Lexington Celebration – On Tuesday, July 4, First Baptist Church of Lexington will have live music, free food and activities to celebrate the national holiday. Festivities begin at 7 p.m. and the fireworks will begin ‘at dark,’ which is around 9:15 p.m.

Waterloo

Waterloo VFD – The Waterloo Fire Department will be shooting off fireworks on July 4 after sunset. They will be shooting them from the baseball field and the area around the field will be blocked off, per the Fire Marshall. Viewing is available at both boat ramps, 2nd campground and beside the tennis courts.

Lawrence County:

Courtland

Courtland Firework Show – The annual Courtland firework show will be held at Roy Coffee Park on July 1. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and the show will start at dark. Visitors should bring a chair or blanket to sit on. Admission is free and concessions will be available to purchase.

Madison County:

Hazel Green

H.G.A.A. Annual Car Show, Vendors and Fireworks – Hazel Green Athletic Association invites the community to join them for their annual Car Show and firework show. The event is on July 1 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Billy Hunter Park. The event is free to attend and there will be local vendors, food trucks, jewelry, accessories and more with the evening ending with a firework show.

Huntsville

The U.S. Space and Rocket Center is unfortunately not having a firework display. Their show is canceled until further notice.

MidCity – The MidCity District will have a July 4th celebration on Saturday, July 1. It is a free event that will have live music all weekend. The celebration kicks off on June 30 with all-day food, beverages and live music at The Camp. Throughout the weekend celebration, there will be various activities perfect for the whole family. The firework show will be on July 1 at 9:30 p.m. and will last around 20 minutes and parking anywhere in the MidCity District will be free.

Ditto Landing early Independence Day Celebration – To give the boaters a chance to enjoy their time with family on the July 4th holiday, Ditto Landing hosted their firework show early: June 24.

Village of Providence – The Village of Providence will host, as part of their Signature Series, a July 4th celebration starting at 6 p.m. on July 4. Celebrate before the event at the local restaurants prior to the firework show.

Madison

Star-Spangled Celebration – The Star-Spangled Celebration returns to Madison. The event will be held at Dublin Park and activities start around 5 p.m. with inflatables, food vendors, live music and fireworks. The firework show will start at 9 p.m.

Toyota Field – The Rocket City Trash Pandas play their next home game on July 4 against the Chattanooga Lookouts. After the game is over, there will be postgame ‘fireworks’ for those who choose to stay. The firework show will be a special 3D spectacular presented by SAIC. Gates for the game open at 5:30 p.m. and tickets for the game can be purchased on the Trash Panda’s website.

Marshall County:

Guntersville

Fireworks over Lake Guntersville – The firework show will be on July 4 at 9 p.m. along the water edge behind the Bill Moore baseball field parking lot and the dog park on Sunset Drive. The best viewing for the show will be from Civitan Park and Sunset Drive from Highway 69 towards Lurleen B Wallace Drive. Before the fireworks, Mountain Valley Arts Council will host a free concert featuring Jed Eye at Jeff Cook Stage beginning at 6 p.m. and continuing until the fireworks start.

Morgan County:

Decatur

Spirit of America Festival – On Tuesday, July 4, Point Mallard is hosting their holiday celebration. The water park opens at 10 a.m., there will be a children’s bike parade with registration at 3 p.m. and the parade starts at 3:30 p.m. There will also be a vendor expo in the EXPO Pavilion at 4 p.m. and the fireworks start at 9 p.m. The field to get good seating opens at 3 p.m.

Falkville

Star Spangled Day – The town of Falkville will host their first annual ‘Star Spangled Day’ at South Park. The event will be on July 1 and starts at 7:30 p.m. There will be free food, live music and entertainment and the firework show will start at dark. Don’t forget to bring a chair and a blanket!

Tennessee

Giles County:

Pulaski

Freedom Fest 2023 – Join the Pulaski Parks and Recreation Department for their annual Freedom Fest 2023 Concert and Fireworks. The event will be at the Sharewood Park in Pulaski, TN. The event will be on July 1 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. and is free to attend.

For a large list of firework shows across the Tennessee Valley, visit this website.

If we missed any July 4th celebrations that you want us to add to our list, email us at ineractive@whnt.com