News 19 has compiled a list of community tornado shelters in our area. Find the shelter closest to you so you’ll know where to go next time severe weather hits.
If you know of a shelter we should add to this list, please email details to interactive@whnt.com.
It is important to remember that some shelters only open under specific conditions. Never assume that a shelter is open just because there is a threat of severe weather.
Get the latest forecast information here:
COLBERT COUNTY
Cherokee Community Storm Shelter
1211 2nd Street (on the corner of 2nd Street and Hamilton Street)
Cherokee, Ala.
Ford City Storm Shelter
14473 County Line Road
Muscle Shoals, Ala.
Leighton Community Storm Shelter
8856 Main Street
Leighton, Ala.
Littleville Community Storm Shelter
1448 Jackson Highway (on the corner of Jackson Highway and Cedar Drive)
Tuscumbia, Ala.
DEKALB COUNTY
City of Crossville
14521 AL-68 (beside the fire department)
Crossville, Ala.
City of Henagar
1106 Greenbriar Drive (a quarter mile south of Koch Food)
Henager, Ala.
DeKalb County Courthouse Tunnel
210 Grand Avenue SW
Fort Payne, Ala.
Town of Fyffe
514 Campbell Street (beside Town Hall)
Fyffe, Ala.
Town of Geraldine
41303 AL-75 (behind Town Hall)
Geraldine, Ala.
Town of Powell
110 North Broad Street (across from Town Hall)
Powell, Ala.
City of Rainsville
76 Chavies Road (behind Plainview School)
Rainsville, Ala.
Town of Shiloh
2489 Main Street (behind fire department)
Shiloh, Ala.
Town of Sylvania
14 Enterprise Street (next to fire department)
Sylvania, Ala.
Upper Sand Mountain Parrish
24474 Sylvania Road ( inside USMP)
Sylvania, Ala.
Call USMP at (256)-404-8274
Town of Ider
10808 AL-75 (across from Town Hall)
Ider, Ala.
Town of Valley Head
9600 Alabama 117 (adjacent to City Park)
Valley Head, Ala.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Hodges City Hall
1842 Highway 172
Hodges, Ala.
Bedford Sports Complex
351 Hwy 63
Phil Campbell, Ala.
Blue Springs Fire Department
3001 Highway 75
Phil Campbell, Ala.
East Franklin Fire Department
10365 Highway 81
Phil Campbell, Ala.
Gravel Hill Volunteer Fire Department
3673 Gravel Hill Rd
Phil Campbell, Ala.
Phil Campbell City Hall
580 Railroad Street
Phil Campbell, Ala.
Phil Campbell Community Center
132 Sherry Bryce Dr.
Phil Campbell, Ala.
Phil Campbell Community Shelter #1
Nix Road Housing Authority
3643 Nix Road
Phil Campbell, Ala.
Phil Campbell Community Shelter #2
Pinion Drive Housing Authority
Pinion Drive
Phil Campbell, Ala.
Phil Campbell Community Shelter #3
19 Stalcup Circle
Phil Campbell, Ala.
First United Methodist Church
509 4th Street SW
Red Bay, Ala.
Pet friendly
Pleasant Site Fire Department
2785 Hwy. 90
Red Bay, Ala.
Red Bay Water Park
640 2nd St NE
Red Bay, Ala.
Two shelters at this location
Red Bay Old Airport
627 9th Ave NW
Red Bay, Ala.
Tiny Tigers Preschool
1100 4th Street NE
Red Bay, Ala.
Belgreen Fire Department
14141 Hwy 187
Russelville, Ala.
Frankfort Fire Department
7464 Highway 41
Russellville, Ala.
Russellville Park & Rec Center
204 Ash Ave
Russellville, Ala.
Old Junior High School Lot
511 Gaines Ave
Russellville, Ala.
Payne Creek Estates
575 Highway 48
Russellville, Ala.
Two shelters at this location
Tharptown Fire Department
23 County Road 80
Russellville, Ala.
Town & Country
27630 Highway 24 E
Russellville, Ala.
Two shelters at this location
Union Community Center
5588 Highway 93
Russellville, Ala.
Frog Pond Fire Department
5215 Highway 22
Spruce Pine, Ala.
Spruce Pine Community Center
9312 Highway 22
Spruce Pine, Ala.
Burnout Fire Department
75 Hwy 224
Vina, Ala.
Vina Fire Department
79 Church Street
Vina, Ala.
JACKSON COUNTY
Bridgeport Elementary School
1014 Jacobs Avenue
Bridgeport, Ala.
Bridgeport Middle School
620 Jacobs Avenue
Bridgeport, Ala.
Bridgeport Shelter #1
602 Broadway Avenue
Bridgeport, Ala.
Bridgeport Shelter #2
2105 5th Street
Bridgeport, Ala.
Bryant Elementary School
6645 AL Highway 73
Bryant, Ala.
Dutton Elementary School
180 Main Street
Dutton, Ala.
Flat Rock Elementary School
788 County Road 326
Flat Rock, Ala.
Higdon Park Storm Shelter
28424 AL Highway 71
Higdon, Ala.
North Sand Mountain High School
29333 Alabama Highway 71
Higdon, Ala.
Earnest Pruitt Center of Technology
29490 Highway 72
Hollywood, Ala.
Hollywood Elementary School
6369 County Road 33
Hollywood, Ala.
Town of Paint Rock Shelter
3881 U.S. Highway 72
Paint Rock, Ala.
Pisgah High School
60 Metcalf Street
Pisgah, Ala.
Rosalie Elementary School
162 County Road 355
Pisgah, Ala.
Town of Pisgah Shelter
6209 County Road 88
Pisgah, Ala.
Paint Rock Valley High School
51 County Road 3
Princeton, Ala.
Princeton Park Storm Shelter
325 County Road 3
Princeton, Ala.
Jackson County Courthouse
123 East Laurel Street
Scottsboro, Ala.
Skyline High School
897 County Road 25
Scottsboro, Ala.
Macedonia Elementary School
196 County Road 49
Section, Ala.
Section High School
141 Al Highway 71
Section, Ala.
Town of Section Shelter
72 Dutton Road
Section, Ala.
North Jackson High School
45549 AL Highway 277
Stevenson, Ala.
City of Stevenson Shelter #1
802 Kentucky Ave, Stevenson
Stevenson, Ala.
City of Stevenson Shelter #2
905 E. 2nd Street
Stevenson, Ala.
City of Stevenson Shelter #3
107 Tennessee Ave, Stevenson
Stevenson, Ala.
Stevenson Elementary School
930 Old Mt. Carmel Road
Stevenson, Ala.
Stevenson Middle School
701 Kentucky Avenue
Stevenson, Ala.
Woodville High School
290 County Road 63
Woodville, Ala.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY
North Wood United Methodist Church
1129 Wills Ave
Florence, Ala.
Woodmont Baptist Church
2001 Darby Drive
Florence, Ala.
Petersville Church of Christ
3601 Cloverdale Rd.
Florence, Ala.
Underwood/Petersville Community Center
840 County Road 7 (Section Line Road)
Florence, Ala.
Williams Chapel Presbyterian Church
6401 County Road 1
Waterloo, Ala.
Killen United Methodist Church
201 J.C. Mauldin Hwy.
Killen, Ala.
Lexington Town Hall (Old Vault Area)
11060 Hwy. 101
Lexington, Ala.
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church
8880 County Road 71 (Old Lexington-Florence Road)
Lexington, Ala.
First Baptist Church of Anderson
245 Church St.
Anderson, Ala.
Rogersville United Methodist Church
51 Turner Lindsey Road
Rogersville, Ala.
Rogersville Church of Christ
450 College Street (County Road 26)
Rogersville, Ala.
First Baptist Church of Rogersville
222 College Street (County Road 26)
Rogersville, Ala.
Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church
2705 County Rd 222
Florence, Ala.
Elgin United Methodist Church
2743 Hwy 101
Elgin, Ala.
Rogersville Town Hall
36 Wheeler St.
Rogersville, Ala.
Waterloo Community Center
6981 County Road 41
Waterloo, Ala.
LAWRENCE COUNTY
Courtland Storm Shelter
Roy Coffee Park
3581 Jefferson Street
Courtland
Holds 96 people
Danville/Speake Storm Shelter
6619 County Road 81 (next to the Speake Senior Center)
Danville
Holds 96 people
Hillsboro Storm Shelter
11720 Main Street
Hillsboro
Holds 96 people
Chalybeate Storm Shelter
69 County Road 296 (Next to Chalybeate VFD)
Hillsboro
Holds 96 people
Moulton Storm Shelter
14201 Court Street (across from Moulton Senior Center)
Moulton
Holds 720 people
Moulton Storm Shelter #2
200 Almon Drive (Behind Western Sirloin Steakhouse)
Moulton
Wren Community Shelter
11440 Alabama Highway 33 (Behind Pleasant Grove Church)
Moulton
Holds 96 people
Mount Hope Shelter
Mount Hope Senior Center
3142 County Road 460
Mount Hope
Holds 96 people
Hatton Storm Shelter
Hatton Senior Center
7042 Alabama Highway 101
Town Creek
Holds 96 people
Town Creek Storm Shelter #1
Red Bank Park
1933 County Road 314
Town Creek
Holds 96 people
Town Creek Storm Shelter #2
1025 Wallace Street
Town Creek
Holds 192 people
Trinity Storm Shelter
Veterans Memorial Park
6229 County Road 214
Trinity
Holds 96 people
LIMESTONE COUNTY
Ardmore City Hall
25844 Main St.
Ardmore, TN 38449
Holds 150 people
Ardmore Community Shelter
29910 Park Avenue (across from the Boys and Girls Club)
Ardmore, AL
Holds 300 people
Ark of Promise Community Shelter
15199 Browns Ferry Road
Reid, AL 35611
Holds 200 people
Clements Community Shelter
9158 U.S. Hwy. 72 W., Athens, AL 35611
Holds approximately 100 people
Cowford Community Shelter
14024 Grover Dr.
Athens, AL
Elkmont Community Shelter
19667 Sandlin Rd.
Elkmont, AL 35620
Holds about 200 people
Good Shepherd United Methodist Church
1418 Old Railroad Bed Road
Madison, AL 35757-6613
No pets allowed.
Goodsprings Community Shelter
33634 AL Hwy. 99,
Anderson, AL 35610
Holds 150 people
Lester Community Shelter
30306 Lester Rd.,
Lester, AL 35647
Holds 100 people
Owens Community Shelter
Owens Volunteer Fire Department
17196 Glaze Rd.,
Athens, AL 35611
Owens Shelter
21465 AL Hwy. 99,
Athens, AL 35611
Holds 600 people
Pine Ridge Community Shelter
10078 Settle Rd.
Athens, AL 35611
Pisgah Community Shelter
9080 Upper Snake Rd
Athens, AL
Pleasant Grove Community Shelter
9080 Upper Snake Road
Athens, AL 35614
Holds 150 people
West Limestone High School
10945 School House Rd.
Lester, AL 35647
Holds 1,000 people
Open to the public after school hours only
Wooley Springs Community Shelter
(Wooley Springs Baptist Church)
26069 AL Hwy. 251
Elkmont, AL 35620
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
Lincoln County EMA Director Doug Campbell said there are not currently any public storm shelters in the area but there are several in the development stage at this time.
MADISON COUNTY
Asbury Church – Harvest
8089 Wall Triana Highway
Harvest, Ala.
Capacity: 400
Bobo Volunteer Fire Department
7982 Old Railroadbed Road
Ardmore, Ala.
Capacity: 90
Gurley Recreation Center
311 3rd Street
Gurley, Ala.
Capacity: 200
Harvest Youth Club
230 Lockhart Road
Harvest, Ala.
Capacity: 125
Killingsworth Cove VFD
876 Killingsworth Cove Road
Gurley, Ala.
Capacity: 200
Maysville Community Shelter
1076 Brownsboro Road
Gurley, Ala.
Capacity: 192
Meridianville Volunteer Fire Department
464 Patterson Lane
Meridianville, Ala.
Capacity: 180
Moores Mill VFD
7416 Moore Mill Road
Huntsville, Ala.
Capacity: 180
New Hope
5507 Main Drive
New Hope, Ala.
Capacity: 190
Owens Cross Roads Town Hall
9032 U.S. Highway 431
Owens Cross Roads, Ala.
Capacity: 200
Triana Community Shelter
280 Zeirdt Road
Madison, Ala.
Capacity: 240
MARSHALL COUNTY
Martling Senior Center
4059 Martling Rd
Albertville, Ala.
Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department
7275 Section Line Road
Albertville, Ala.
Marshall County Commission District 1 Shop
3850 Eddy Scant Rd
Arab, Ala.
Whitesville Baptist Church
118 Whitesville Church Rd
Boaz, Ala.
Douglas Town Hall
165 Hwy 168
Douglas, Ala.
Grant Community Shelter
5743 Simpson Point Rd
Grant, Ala.
Grant Recreation Center
307 2nd Ave West
Grant, Ala.
Marshall County Commission District 2 Shop
21 1st Avenue West
Grant, Ala.
Hebron Volunteer Fire Department
90 Hebron School Rd
Grant, Ala.
Cedar Lodge Center
22165 US Hwy 431
Guntersville, Ala.
Georgia Mountain Volunteer Fire Department
2485 Georgia Mountain Road
Guntersville, Ala.
Riverview Campground
1345 Cha-La-Kee Road
Guntersville, Ala.
Nixon Chapel Volunteer Fire Department
7925 Nixon Chapel Road
Horton, Ala.
Wakefield Volunteer Fire Department
777 South Sauty Road
Langston, Ala.
Swearengin Volunteer Fire Department
5120 Swearengin Road
Swearengin, Ala.
Brindlee Mountain Volunteer Fire Department
4373 US Hwy 231 North
Union Grove, Ala.
Union Grove Town Hall
3680 Union Grove Rd
Union Grove, Ala.
MORGAN COUNTY
Cotaco Fire Dept
Highway 36 East
Cotaco, Ala.
Danville Volunteer Fire Department
5798 Hwy 36 West
Danville, Ala.
Massey Volunteer Fire Department
386 Evergreen Road
Danville, AL
Neel Volunteer Fire Department
70 Neel School Rd
Danville, Ala.
Punkin Center Volunteer Fire Department
116 Kirby Bridge Road
Danville, Ala.
Austin High School
3004 Modaus Road
Decatur, Ala.
Decatur City Hall
402 Lee St NE (Basement)
Decatur, Ala.
Citizens with dogs or cats can seek shelter with their pets as long as they are kept on a leash/crated.
Flint City Volunteer Fire Department
114 Oxmore Flint Road SW
Decatur, Ala.
Morgan County Courthouse
302 Lee Street NE
Decatur, Ala.
Eva Volunteer Fire Department
4238 Eva Rd
Eva, Ala.
Shorty Ryan Park
3812 Eva Rd
Eva, Ala.
Hartselle High School
1000 Bethel Road NE
Hartselle, Ala.
Oak Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, Station 1
200 NW Simmons Road
Hartselle, Ala.
Oak Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, Station 2
2580 Vaughn Bridge Road
Hartselle, Ala.
Somerville Volunteer Fire Department, Station 2
122 Perkins Wood Rd
Hartselle, Ala.
Somerville Community Shelter #1
192 Broad Street
Somerville, Ala.
Holds 96 people
No smoking, no pets
Somerville Community Shelter #2
72 Cross Creek Loop
Somerville, Ala.
Priceville Town Hall
242 Marco Dr
Priceville, Ala.
Trinity Town Hall
35 Preston Drive
Trinity, Ala.
Brindlee Mountain Volunteer Fire Department
4373 Highway 231
Union Grove, Ala.