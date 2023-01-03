News 19 has compiled a list of community tornado shelters in our area. Find the shelter closest to you so you’ll know where to go next time severe weather hits.

If you know of a shelter we should add to this list, please email details to interactive@whnt.com.

It is important to remember that some shelters only open under specific conditions. Never assume that a shelter is open just because there is a threat of severe weather.

Get the latest forecast information here:

Cherokee Community Storm Shelter

1211 2nd Street (on the corner of 2nd Street and Hamilton Street)

Cherokee, Ala.

Ford City Storm Shelter

14473 County Line Road

Muscle Shoals, Ala.

Leighton Community Storm Shelter

8856 Main Street

Leighton, Ala.

Littleville Community Storm Shelter

1448 Jackson Highway (on the corner of Jackson Highway and Cedar Drive)

Tuscumbia, Ala.

City of Crossville

14521 AL-68 (beside the fire department)

Crossville, Ala.

City of Henagar

1106 Greenbriar Drive (a quarter mile south of Koch Food)

Henager, Ala.

DeKalb County Courthouse Tunnel

210 Grand Avenue SW

Fort Payne, Ala.

Town of Fyffe

514 Campbell Street (beside Town Hall)

Fyffe, Ala.

Town of Geraldine

41303 AL-75 (behind Town Hall)

Geraldine, Ala.

Town of Powell

110 North Broad Street (across from Town Hall)

Powell, Ala.

City of Rainsville

76 Chavies Road (behind Plainview School)

Rainsville, Ala.

Town of Shiloh

2489 Main Street (behind fire department)

Shiloh, Ala.

Town of Sylvania

14 Enterprise Street (next to fire department)

Sylvania, Ala.

Upper Sand Mountain Parrish

24474 Sylvania Road ( inside USMP)

Sylvania, Ala.

Call USMP at (256)-404-8274

Town of Ider

10808 AL-75 (across from Town Hall)

Ider, Ala.

Town of Valley Head

9600 Alabama 117 (adjacent to City Park)

Valley Head, Ala.

Hodges City Hall

1842 Highway 172

Hodges, Ala.

Bedford Sports Complex

351 Hwy 63

Phil Campbell, Ala.

Blue Springs Fire Department

3001 Highway 75

Phil Campbell, Ala.

East Franklin Fire Department

10365 Highway 81

Phil Campbell, Ala.

Gravel Hill Volunteer Fire Department

3673 Gravel Hill Rd

Phil Campbell, Ala.

Phil Campbell City Hall

580 Railroad Street

Phil Campbell, Ala.

Phil Campbell Community Center

132 Sherry Bryce Dr.

Phil Campbell, Ala.

Phil Campbell Community Shelter #1

Nix Road Housing Authority

3643 Nix Road

Phil Campbell, Ala.

Phil Campbell Community Shelter #2

Pinion Drive Housing Authority

Pinion Drive

Phil Campbell, Ala.

Phil Campbell Community Shelter #3

19 Stalcup Circle

Phil Campbell, Ala.

First United Methodist Church

509 4th Street SW

Red Bay, Ala.

Pet friendly

Pleasant Site Fire Department

2785 Hwy. 90

Red Bay, Ala.

Red Bay Water Park

640 2nd St NE

Red Bay, Ala.

Two shelters at this location

Red Bay Old Airport

627 9th Ave NW

Red Bay, Ala.

Tiny Tigers Preschool

1100 4th Street NE

Red Bay, Ala.

Belgreen Fire Department

14141 Hwy 187

Russelville, Ala.

Frankfort Fire Department

7464 Highway 41

Russellville, Ala.

Russellville Park & Rec Center

204 Ash Ave

Russellville, Ala.

Old Junior High School Lot

511 Gaines Ave

Russellville, Ala.

Payne Creek Estates

575 Highway 48

Russellville, Ala.

Two shelters at this location

Tharptown Fire Department

23 County Road 80

Russellville, Ala.

Town & Country

27630 Highway 24 E

Russellville, Ala.

Two shelters at this location

Union Community Center

5588 Highway 93

Russellville, Ala.

Frog Pond Fire Department

5215 Highway 22

Spruce Pine, Ala.

Spruce Pine Community Center

9312 Highway 22

Spruce Pine, Ala.

Burnout Fire Department

75 Hwy 224

Vina, Ala.

Vina Fire Department

79 Church Street

Vina, Ala.

Bridgeport Elementary School

1014 Jacobs Avenue

Bridgeport, Ala.

Bridgeport Middle School

620 Jacobs Avenue

Bridgeport, Ala.

Bridgeport Shelter #1

602 Broadway Avenue

Bridgeport, Ala.

Bridgeport Shelter #2

2105 5th Street

Bridgeport, Ala.

Bryant Elementary School

6645 AL Highway 73

Bryant, Ala.

Dutton Elementary School

180 Main Street

Dutton, Ala.

Flat Rock Elementary School

788 County Road 326

Flat Rock, Ala.

Higdon Park Storm Shelter

28424 AL Highway 71

Higdon, Ala.

North Sand Mountain High School

29333 Alabama Highway 71

Higdon, Ala.

Earnest Pruitt Center of Technology

29490 Highway 72

Hollywood, Ala.

Hollywood Elementary School

6369 County Road 33

Hollywood, Ala.

Town of Paint Rock Shelter

3881 U.S. Highway 72

Paint Rock, Ala.

Pisgah High School

60 Metcalf Street

Pisgah, Ala.

Rosalie Elementary School

162 County Road 355

Pisgah, Ala.

Town of Pisgah Shelter

6209 County Road 88

Pisgah, Ala.

Paint Rock Valley High School

51 County Road 3

Princeton, Ala.

Princeton Park Storm Shelter

325 County Road 3

Princeton, Ala.

Jackson County Courthouse

123 East Laurel Street

Scottsboro, Ala.

Skyline High School

897 County Road 25

Scottsboro, Ala.

Macedonia Elementary School

196 County Road 49

Section, Ala.

Section High School

141 Al Highway 71

Section, Ala.

Town of Section Shelter

72 Dutton Road

Section, Ala.

North Jackson High School

45549 AL Highway 277

Stevenson, Ala.

City of Stevenson Shelter #1

802 Kentucky Ave, Stevenson

Stevenson, Ala.

City of Stevenson Shelter #2

905 E. 2nd Street

Stevenson, Ala.

City of Stevenson Shelter #3

107 Tennessee Ave, Stevenson

Stevenson, Ala.

Stevenson Elementary School

930 Old Mt. Carmel Road

Stevenson, Ala.

Stevenson Middle School

701 Kentucky Avenue

Stevenson, Ala.

Woodville High School

290 County Road 63

Woodville, Ala.

North Wood United Methodist Church

1129 Wills Ave

Florence, Ala.

Woodmont Baptist Church

2001 Darby Drive

Florence, Ala.

Petersville Church of Christ

3601 Cloverdale Rd.

Florence, Ala.

Underwood/Petersville Community Center

840 County Road 7 (Section Line Road)

Florence, Ala.

Williams Chapel Presbyterian Church

6401 County Road 1

Waterloo, Ala.

Killen United Methodist Church

201 J.C. Mauldin Hwy.

Killen, Ala.

Lexington Town Hall (Old Vault Area)

11060 Hwy. 101

Lexington, Ala.

Mount Pleasant Baptist Church

8880 County Road 71 (Old Lexington-Florence Road)

Lexington, Ala.

First Baptist Church of Anderson

245 Church St.

Anderson, Ala.

Rogersville United Methodist Church

51 Turner Lindsey Road

Rogersville, Ala.

Rogersville Church of Christ

450 College Street (County Road 26)

Rogersville, Ala.

First Baptist Church of Rogersville

222 College Street (County Road 26)

Rogersville, Ala.

Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church

2705 County Rd 222

Florence, Ala.

Elgin United Methodist Church

2743 Hwy 101

Elgin, Ala.

Rogersville Town Hall

36 Wheeler St.

Rogersville, Ala.

Waterloo Community Center

6981 County Road 41

Waterloo, Ala.

LAWRENCE COUNTY

Courtland Storm Shelter

Roy Coffee Park

3581 Jefferson Street

Courtland

Holds 96 people

Danville/Speake Storm Shelter

6619 County Road 81 (next to the Speake Senior Center)

Danville

Holds 96 people

Hillsboro Storm Shelter

11720 Main Street

Hillsboro

Holds 96 people

Chalybeate Storm Shelter

69 County Road 296 (Next to Chalybeate VFD)

Hillsboro

Holds 96 people

Moulton Storm Shelter

14201 Court Street (across from Moulton Senior Center)

Moulton

Holds 720 people

Moulton Storm Shelter #2

200 Almon Drive (Behind Western Sirloin Steakhouse)

Moulton

Wren Community Shelter

11440 Alabama Highway 33 (Behind Pleasant Grove Church)

Moulton

Holds 96 people

Mount Hope Shelter

Mount Hope Senior Center

3142 County Road 460

Mount Hope

Holds 96 people

Hatton Storm Shelter

Hatton Senior Center

7042 Alabama Highway 101

Town Creek

Holds 96 people

Town Creek Storm Shelter #1

Red Bank Park

1933 County Road 314

Town Creek

Holds 96 people

Town Creek Storm Shelter #2

1025 Wallace Street

Town Creek

Holds 192 people

Trinity Storm Shelter

Veterans Memorial Park

6229 County Road 214

Trinity

Holds 96 people

Ardmore City Hall

25844 Main St.

Ardmore, TN 38449

Holds 150 people

Ardmore Community Shelter

29910 Park Avenue (across from the Boys and Girls Club)

Ardmore, AL

Holds 300 people

Ark of Promise Community Shelter

15199 Browns Ferry Road

Reid, AL 35611

Holds 200 people

Clements Community Shelter

9158 U.S. Hwy. 72 W., Athens, AL 35611

Holds approximately 100 people

Cowford Community Shelter

14024 Grover Dr.

Athens, AL

Elkmont Community Shelter

19667 Sandlin Rd.

Elkmont, AL 35620

Holds about 200 people

Good Shepherd United Methodist Church

1418 Old Railroad Bed Road

Madison, AL 35757-6613

No pets allowed.

Goodsprings Community Shelter

33634 AL Hwy. 99,

Anderson, AL 35610

Holds 150 people

Lester Community Shelter

30306 Lester Rd.,

Lester, AL 35647

Holds 100 people

Owens Community Shelter

Owens Volunteer Fire Department

17196 Glaze Rd.,

Athens, AL 35611

Owens Shelter

21465 AL Hwy. 99,

Athens, AL 35611

Holds 600 people

Pine Ridge Community Shelter

10078 Settle Rd.

Athens, AL 35611

Pisgah Community Shelter

9080 Upper Snake Rd

Athens, AL

Pleasant Grove Community Shelter

9080 Upper Snake Road

Athens, AL 35614

Holds 150 people

West Limestone High School

10945 School House Rd.

Lester, AL 35647

Holds 1,000 people

Open to the public after school hours only

Wooley Springs Community Shelter

(Wooley Springs Baptist Church)

26069 AL Hwy. 251

Elkmont, AL 35620

LINCOLN COUNTY, TN

Lincoln County EMA Director Doug Campbell said there are not currently any public storm shelters in the area but there are several in the development stage at this time.

Asbury Church – Harvest

8089 Wall Triana Highway

Harvest, Ala.

Capacity: 400

Bobo Volunteer Fire Department

7982 Old Railroadbed Road

Ardmore, Ala.

Capacity: 90

Gurley Recreation Center

311 3rd Street

Gurley, Ala.

Capacity: 200

Harvest Youth Club

230 Lockhart Road

Harvest, Ala.

Capacity: 125

Killingsworth Cove VFD

876 Killingsworth Cove Road

Gurley, Ala.

Capacity: 200

Maysville Community Shelter

1076 Brownsboro Road

Gurley, Ala.

Capacity: 192

Meridianville Volunteer Fire Department

464 Patterson Lane

Meridianville, Ala.

Capacity: 180

Moores Mill VFD

7416 Moore Mill Road

Huntsville, Ala.

Capacity: 180

New Hope

5507 Main Drive

New Hope, Ala.

Capacity: 190

Owens Cross Roads Town Hall

9032 U.S. Highway 431

Owens Cross Roads, Ala.

Capacity: 200

Triana Community Shelter

280 Zeirdt Road

Madison, Ala.

Capacity: 240

Martling Senior Center

4059 Martling Rd

Albertville, Ala.

Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department

7275 Section Line Road

Albertville, Ala.

Marshall County Commission District 1 Shop

3850 Eddy Scant Rd

Arab, Ala.

Whitesville Baptist Church

118 Whitesville Church Rd

Boaz, Ala.

Douglas Town Hall

165 Hwy 168

Douglas, Ala.

Grant Community Shelter

5743 Simpson Point Rd

Grant, Ala.

Grant Recreation Center

307 2nd Ave West

Grant, Ala.

Marshall County Commission District 2 Shop

21 1st Avenue West

Grant, Ala.

Hebron Volunteer Fire Department

90 Hebron School Rd

Grant, Ala.

Cedar Lodge Center

22165 US Hwy 431

Guntersville, Ala.

Georgia Mountain Volunteer Fire Department

2485 Georgia Mountain Road

Guntersville, Ala.

Riverview Campground

1345 Cha-La-Kee Road

Guntersville, Ala.

Nixon Chapel Volunteer Fire Department

7925 Nixon Chapel Road

Horton, Ala.

Wakefield Volunteer Fire Department

777 South Sauty Road

Langston, Ala.

Swearengin Volunteer Fire Department

5120 Swearengin Road

Swearengin, Ala.

Brindlee Mountain Volunteer Fire Department

4373 US Hwy 231 North

Union Grove, Ala.

Union Grove Town Hall

3680 Union Grove Rd

Union Grove, Ala.

Cotaco Fire Dept

Highway 36 East

Cotaco, Ala.

Danville Volunteer Fire Department

5798 Hwy 36 West

Danville, Ala.

Massey Volunteer Fire Department

386 Evergreen Road

Danville, AL

Neel Volunteer Fire Department

70 Neel School Rd

Danville, Ala.

Punkin Center Volunteer Fire Department

116 Kirby Bridge Road

Danville, Ala.

Austin High School

3004 Modaus Road

Decatur, Ala.

Decatur City Hall

402 Lee St NE (Basement)

Decatur, Ala.

Citizens with dogs or cats can seek shelter with their pets as long as they are kept on a leash/crated.

Flint City Volunteer Fire Department

114 Oxmore Flint Road SW

Decatur, Ala.

Morgan County Courthouse

302 Lee Street NE

Decatur, Ala.

Eva Volunteer Fire Department

4238 Eva Rd

Eva, Ala.

Shorty Ryan Park

3812 Eva Rd

Eva, Ala.

Hartselle High School

1000 Bethel Road NE

Hartselle, Ala.

Oak Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, Station 1

200 NW Simmons Road

Hartselle, Ala.

Oak Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, Station 2

2580 Vaughn Bridge Road

Hartselle, Ala.

Somerville Volunteer Fire Department, Station 2

122 Perkins Wood Rd

Hartselle, Ala.

Somerville Community Shelter #1

192 Broad Street

Somerville, Ala.

Holds 96 people

No smoking, no pets

Somerville Community Shelter #2

72 Cross Creek Loop

Somerville, Ala.

Priceville Town Hall

242 Marco Dr

Priceville, Ala.

Trinity Town Hall

35 Preston Drive

Trinity, Ala.

Brindlee Mountain Volunteer Fire Department

4373 Highway 231

Union Grove, Ala.