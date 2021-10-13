When is Trick or Treating? Some communities are doing Saturday this year

With Halloween falling on a Sunday this year, there may be some confusion about when to take the kids out trick-or-treating.

To help eliminate some of the confusion, News 19 checked around the Tennessee Valley to see what local cities were recommending, if anything.

If you don’t like having to decide between church activities or a candy run through the neighborhood, at least you don’t have to make the call for six years; the next time Halloween falls on a Sunday will be in 2027.

Athens

Athens city organizers say they are trick-or-treating and holding events on Halloween, including a trunk-or-treat on the Square sponsored by first responders.

Albertville

We have reached out to the City of Albertville about door-to-door trick-or-treating, but have not gotten a response at this time. Check back later for an update.

The Busted Oak Burbon Society is throwing a 1920s inspired Halloween Party for adults on Saturday, October 30.

Arab

The City of Arab will be trick-or-treating and celebrating the holiday on Halloween.

“We are observing Halloween on the actual date of 31 October,” said Mayor Bob Joslin. “Several churches have activities scheduled at their facilities on that date, however door-to-door trick or treating is still planned for those wishing to do so.”

Boaz

Boaz Mayor David Dyer said they are recommending door-to-door trick-or-treating on Saturday. “In the past when Halloween fell on a Sunday, the community went trick or treating on Saturday.”

The Boaz Chamber of Commerce is hosting a trick-or-treating event on Saturday, October 30.

Decatur

While the City of Decatur did not announce plans for a specific day for city-wide trick-or-treating, there will be trick-or-treating in Downtown Decatur on Thursday, October 28 from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

A Halloween party will be held at Delano Park on October 31, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. It will move to Fort Decatur if there is rain.

Florence

Florence Mayor Andy Betterton issued a proclamation encouraging citizens to observe Halloween trick-or-treating activities on Saturday, October 30.

Fort Payne

The City of Fort Payne will trick-or-treat on Halloween. Organizers are also hosting a Halloween Block Party on Sunday, October 31, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the VFW Fairgrounds.

Guntersville

The City of Guntersville said they are planning on observing Halloween on Sunday night.

Hartselle

We have reached out to the City of Hartselle, but have not gotten a response at this time. Check back later for an update.

Huntsville

While city officials said they were not making recommendations on when to trick-or-treat, Huntsville Police will host their Halloween party with a haunted house at the Jaycees Building in John Hunt Park on Saturday, October 30. A drive-through trick-or-treat parade is also happening at Lowe Mill Arts and Entertainment on Saturday.

Madison

The City of Madison won’t be making that decision for the community. “We leave trick-or-treating decisions up to the parents, neighborhoods, and respective organizations,” said Madison Mayor Paul Finley.

A trunk-or-treat is happening at Toyota Field on Saturday, October 30, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Moulton

When asked about door-to-door trick-or-treating, Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax said, “We are letting the community make that decision.”

The FUNderdome Skate Center will be hosting a Halloween costume party on Saturday, October 30, at 6:30 p.m.

Muscle Shoals

The City of Muscle Shoals officials didn’t make a recommendation on a specific day to celebrate Halloween saying, “We are going to leave that up the various organizations and neighborhoods that always come together and plan events.”

Scottsboro

The City of Scottsboro did not make a recommendation for door-to-door celebrating, but they are having Halloween on the Square on Saturday, October 30. There will be a vendor fair during the day from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and trunk-or-treating and other activities from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. A Halloween carnival will be held that same day at the Rec*Com.