(WHNT) — How much longer is it until we spring forward into Daylight Saving Time?

This year, the time change begins on Sunday, March 13 at 2 a.m. and ends on November 6 at the same time.

With the annual change, you expect the daylight hours to last much longer, but you’ll also be losing an hour of sleep during the night of the change.

The change to Daylight Saving Time (DST) could soon be permanent. A new federal effort called the “Sunshine Protection Act” would make DST permanent throughout the nation.

As of March 2022, only Arizona and Hawaii don’t observe DST; however, 19 states, including Alabama, have passed legislation to do away with the time change pending federal approval. DST is also unobserved in the American territories of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam, and the Northern Mariana Islands.