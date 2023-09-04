DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – On a day dedicated to recognizing American workers and their contributions to the labor movement, one group of runners set out to perform a labor of love.

Wheeler Lake KOA in Decatur held its annual 5k Fun Run Monday morning to help raise money and awareness for kids battling cancer. Runners strapped their shoes and approached the starting line on a mission.

Dozens spent Labor Day morning running to raise money for Wheeler Lake KOA Care Camps

“That’s what attracted me down here,” James Floyd told us seconds before taking off. “It’s a great cause and I want to do my part to help one day get a cure for this thing!”

John Alderman and his wife are members of River City Runners and heard about the 5k Fun Run last year. They were excited to help once again.

“It’s always good to be in a race that stands for a good cause, and this is a good one.”

Runners young and old tackled the 3.1 mile run with the thought of easing a child’s medical journey. Funds from the event help support KOA Care Camps — a national program that helps children with cancer enjoy the outdoors in ways they normally wouldn’t be able to.

KOA campground owners Jeremy and Alley Baldwin say the free program helps bring up children’s spirits and helps them get through their chemotherapy.

“It’s really important for us to give back,” said Jeremy. “With family members with cancer, it’s kind of close to us so…we hope it gets bigger and bigger that way we can support the program even more.”