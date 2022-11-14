SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — Burger chain Whataburger will host a groundbreaking for its newest location in Scottsboro on Thursday.

Representatives from the company, Franchisee MWB Restuaurants, LLC and the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce will come together to break ground on the new location on John T Reid Parkway in Scottsboro.

MWB Restaurants CEO John Reno said he is excited to be able to celebrate the location which is set to open in 2023

We could not be more thrilled to bring Whataburger’s fresh, bold flavors and extraordinary hospitality to Scottsboro, and are eager to celebrate alongside the community,” he said. “We look forward to opening our doors in 2023 and bringing 30 additional restaurants to the Northern Alabama market over the next five years.”

The new restaurant is expected to bring more than 100 jobs to the Scottsboro area. Hiring is already in progress for restaurant managers while hiring for team leaders and team members will begin later.

Those interested in working at the new restaurant should visit https://mwburger.com.