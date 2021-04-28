Staying fit even after National Fitness Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Yes! It’s another National Day, this time it is fitness! Whether you’re starting out your fitness journey or working out like any other day, make it a point to be active on May 1st!

Workout Anytime area manager, Rachel Smith says you don’t have to wait until Saturday to start or shake up your routine she recommends to start prepping now.

“You definitely want to go into it with a plan, but if you don’t have a plan that’s kind of where workout anytime comes in, with success sessions with our personal trainers, and then also we have a workout anytime app that’ll get you started as well,” Smith said.

The app can help you with hundreds of workouts, group chats for accountability and even workout routines for you to follow. Smith knows that this may be some people’s first day getting into a routine, so she recommends High Intensity Interval Training also known as HIIT.

HIIT workouts are fast and efficient and people of all fitness levels can do it, anywhere, anytime. Whether you’re a stay at home parent or traveling for work, you can use virtually anything to get in a quick sweat.

“Anything that you have in your house, I’ve used paint cans before so whatever it takes to get it done and body weight is a lot of the time some of the best ways so, push ups, sit ups, squats, things like that.”

