October 13th proclaimed Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day in Hunstville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – With a proclamation signed on October 8, 2021, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle made October 13th, Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day.

For those who may not know, metastatic breast cancer is also classified as stage 4 breast cancer. That’s when the cancer has spread to other parts of the body. Usually including the lungs, liver, bones or brain.

Whether your cancer is found early or at a higher stage, the news changes your life.

Brandi Edmonds, owner of The Wine Cellar in Huntsville remembers vividly the day her life changed. She had been putting off her mammogram appointment.

“Let’s face it, it’s not comfortable at all,” she said.

But Edmonds finally decided to go after two years.

“It was right before the pandemic, my mom was out of town, my husband wasn’t in town, I didn’t think anything of it I had no lump,” she said, adding that breast cancer doesn’t need to be a lump and after her examination, her doctor pulled her into the office.

“So she sat me down and the first thing she said was, ‘I want you to know you’re going to be ok, but you have breast cancer and you’re going to have to see a surgeon and we’re going to need to do a biopsy tomorrow.'” Edmonds recalled.

Edmonds was diagnosed with breast cancer in April of 2020, “It was during the pandemic, so I couldn’t be with anyone, I had to go through it alone,” with restrictions in hospitals many cancer patients during the pandemic were lonely throughout the experience, “I know it killed my mom to wait for me in the car,” Edmonds said.

But, even though she may have not had people with her there in the room physically while she was going through treatments, she says it’s the “tribe” of survivors that helped her get through it all.

“You need a tribe, you need a community, you need somebody to cook you a meal. Radiation is tiring and coming home to a meal from a friend can really make all the difference,” Edmonds said.

The Wine Cellar is very much a community-based establishment, “We’re always finding ways to give back to the community any way we can.”

From live music to fundraisers Edmonds is implementing ways to help out the breast cancer community, even through wine.

“Lucy is one of those and it is in honor of one of their family members who had breast cancer, and a dollar of every bottle of that Rose goes to breast cancer, we also have two cabernets, Purple Cowboy and a portion of their proceeds go towards raising awareness,” Edmonds said.

The Wine Cellar will join The Space and Rocket Center, Decatur City Hall and other Alabama landmarks on October 13th, by lighting up their business in teal, green, and pink as part of the global initiative, #LIGHTUPMBC to help raise awareness for metastatic breast cancer.

On Wednesday night, they held a Wine tasting and auction with 100% of the auction and raffle prize earnings going towards Light Up MBC.

Edmonds sister-in-law even played a part in the auction, “My wonderful sister in law who is an art teacher had her kids decorate these bras as part of the auction,” Edmonds said.

From Wednesday to Saturday you can visit the Wine Cellar and donate towards your favorite bar or you can even call it in.

“The winning student will get a $50 dollar gift card of their choice,” Edmonds said.

If you would like to vote call, 256-489-9463 or you can visit The Wine Cellar located at 2304 Whitesburg Dr SW Huntsville, AL 35801.

Edmonds had one last message to share, “I just want people to know they can come here, I want you to feel comfortable and like you’re at home, we’re here for you, I’m here for you,” and most importantly, “Ladies, get the girls checked!”