‘Maintain Don’t Gain’ Challenges People To Stay Healthy Through The Holidays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – During Wellness Wednesday, we have spent some time talking about nutrition, we have talked about the workouts and now we are going to put it to the test.

We are heading into the holiday season and it’s time to ‘Maintain Don’t Gain.’ That is healthy Huntsville’s Challenge to residents.

“Maintain Don’t Gain is a partnership between Healthy Huntsville and Huntsville Hospital systems and it is a public challenge to maintain your weight over the holidays and not gain anything,” says Ashley Polesak with The City of Huntsville.

Organizers say last year was pretty successful.

“This is our 3rd year doing it to the public and last year 59% of the people who weighed in and out either maintained or lost weight and we were really impressed with those numbers,” says Polesak.

By being more aware of what you are consuming and making a few healthy choices, you can help you stay away from the holiday weight gain.

“Drink lots of water so you are not eating just because you are actually thirsty and also maybe have some healthy snacks before you go to a gathering where there will be lots of treats and alcohol so that you are filled up on healthy foods.”

Another way you can ensure you maintain and don’t gain this holiday season is by staying active. Take a walk outside or head to your local gym and pick up some dumbbells.

To sign up visit one of the participating locations before November 23rd:

Brahan Spring Rec Center: 3770 Ivy Avenue, 35805

Fern Bell Rec Center: 107A Sanders Road, 35802

Optimist Rec Center: 703 Oakwood Avenue, 35811

Showers Rec Center: 4600 Blue Spring Road, 35810

Johnson Legacy Center: 6000 Cecil Fain Dr NW

Jones Valley Wellness Center: 1345 4 Mile Post Road, 35802

Madison Wellness Center: 8391 US-72, Madison, 35758

Medical Mall Wellness Center: 1963 South Memorial Parkway, 35801

Weigh In:

November 16-22 from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., Huntsville Hospital Wellness Centers

November 16-20 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Participating Recreation Centers

Weigh Out:

January 2-8 from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., Huntsville Hospital Wellness Centers

January 4-8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Participating Recreation Centers