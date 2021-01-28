Local YMCA’s helping the community reset in 2021

ALABAMA – All across the nation, YMCA’s want to help their members and people throught the community to hit restart on 2020 and create new, healthier habits in 2021.

Not only is it easy, but it’s free! All you have to do is sign up, then starting February 1, participants are asked to be active for 20 minutes a day, five days a week. Whether it’s outside gardening, a walk, a class at the Y, or virtually.

Not a member of the YMCA? Anyone can sign up online or at any local facility. Executive Director at the Hogan Family YMCA in Madison, Daniel Kasambira says this is just another way to engage with the community and show non-members what the Y has to offer.

“This is a way for us to kind of get everyone together and understand that, we’re still a strong community and although we we’re isolated for a time during 2020 and early 2021, this is an opportunity to give people active and reinvigorate themselves physically, spiritually and mentally, in a lot of different areas.”

The program will offer one free class at the Y for the six week duration of the program. The facilities do have social distancing markers, hand sanitizers, sanitizers for the machines and a fogger that is used periodically. But, if you’re still uncertain about coming in, “you can even do it virtually,” Kasambira says, “which is great too, since it’s national, you can also participate with friends who live far.”

Participants can opt for text messages daily, that will keep you accountable and send you motivational texts to make sure you stay on track.