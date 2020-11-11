How to meal prep healthy meals for the week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Many people have spent their time in Quarantine working on their health and fitness. As the state transitions back open you may find yourself once again getting slammed with things to do and no time to eat a good, nutritious meal. Meal prepping can be a simple and effective way to get back on track.

Svetlana Champlin is the owner of Fit and Fast Meals a local meal prep company in Huntsville.

She says these are the keys to meal prepping:

Step 1: Gather your ingredients. Think of what your menu for the week will be and purchase whatever ingredients you need to make it happen.

Some basic examples include:

Protein:

Chicken Breast

Chicken Thighs

Steak

Ground Turkey

Salmon

Tilapia

Shrimp

Vegetables:

Cauliflower rice

Broccoli

Carrots

Brussel Sprouts

Spinach

Egg Plant

Spaghetti Squash

Zucchini

Complex Carbs:

Rice

Sweet potato

Oatmeal

Quinoa

Healthy Fats:

Avocado

Nuts

Olive Oil

Coconut Oil

Step 2: Cook The Meat

Svetlana says you want to cook the Chicken to around 165 degrees .

(An insider tip, Svetlana says once the meat is done.. Cool it down immediately.)

“Do not ever keep any of your vegetables or meats sitting on the table, use an ice bath.”

That’s to stop the meat from overcooking, so it’ll taste better when you eat it later in the week.

If you don’t have an ice chest like Svetlana -no problem.



She says let the food cool down just enough so that you can chop it up and then put it in the fridge.



Step 3: Cook The Veggies

In order to protect the veggies and prevent them from losing nutrients Svetlana reccomends steaming the veggies for a short time.

She says to bring the water to a boil and then place the broccoli in for around one minute or so, carrots may take a bit longer to cook.

Step 4: Seasonings

We know that sauces can end up being high calorie. Svetlana knows how to make her meals taste great without adding calories.



“What I recommend is minimum seasonings for example how we make our chicken we only use lightly salt and black pepper,” says Svetlana.

That way when the product is finished you can add whatever seasonings or sauce you want. She recommends giving sugar free BBQ sauce a try.

Step 5: Finally you just pack it all up and pop it in the fridge. Now you are set for a few days, maybe even a week.

If you have more questions or are interested in trying Svetlana’s meals visit Fit and Fast Meals.