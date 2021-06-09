Glowing skin from the inside out

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – They say first impressions are often times the most important and your skin’s appearance is part of that. But, if you feel like your skin is lacking that glow and you’re looking for a youthful more plump look, then look no further, Guava and Glow facial studio in Huntsville is the place to go.

With it’s tropical vibes and vibrant colors, just walking through the doors you’ll feel like you’re being transported to the beaches of Miami. Julia Cervantes, owner of Guava and Glow says how your skin appears, has a lot to do with your internal health and taking care of yourself is a huge factor.

“Making sure you’re getting enough water, enough sleep, a healthy workout routine. That sort of thing is all reflected in your skin health as well. So usually if someone is struggling with acne or rosacea, some sort of inflammatory condition, that’s oftentimes connected to the gut, which is connected to your overall health and well-being,” Cervantes told News 19.

The licensed esthetician says she often tells her clients to consider pre and pro biotics to help with gut health, proper hydration and good sleep, she also says some things can trigger your skin, “Alcohol can be one of those factors as well as some sugary foods,” Cervantes said.

Taking care of your skin doesn’t need to be hard, Cervantes says that’s the biggest misconception when she gets people walking through her doors, “I know there is a lot of information out there online and it can kind of sometimes be confusing, but it can really be very simple,” she also adds that people should be realistic about the kind of skin routine they want.

“I may like a 10 step skin care routine, but someone else may only want a simple three step routine, so we really customize it to everyone’s needs,” whether it’s multiple or barely a few steps, she says she’s here to help and educate her clients.

Some of the biggest mistakes she sees in a skincare routine, “I would say over exfoliation is a common mistake a lot of people make, sometimes they think that to make their skin look great they need to exfoliate daily and that can be a lot of mistakes for a lot of different skin types,” Cervantes says about two to three times a week is sufficient enough.

Another big mistake, sleeping in your make up, “You’d be surprised how many women come in here and admit to not cleansing that make up off before bed.”

It’s not just woman who seek better skin, men also walk into her studio, “Skincare is for everyone.”

Walking into Guava and Glow, what can you expect? “I offer advanced corrective skincare, skincare treatments, so that could be everything from an enzyme treatment to microdermabrasion, chemical peels that sort of thing.”

From facials to fillers, if that’s something you want, you can achieve any desired look, Dr. Mitra Waite, who provides Botox and fillers can give you that extra plump after your facial with Cervantes.

Some people have never had any type of a skin care treatment, Cervantes recommends the Guava Glow Up Facial, “It includes a full consultation, skin analysis and then we can kind of establish a baseline for your skincare and then that way we can set up a routine, set up a regular treatment series for that person as well.”

Guava and Glow is located at 3113 Ivy Ave SW Huntsville, AL 35805. Hours are by appointment only, if you would like to book, click here.