Functional and effective workouts in 45 minutes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Time is one of the key components of a healthy life style, but with a busy schedule fitting in a workout can be difficult. But, that won’t be an issue any longer.

F45 is the newest gym in Huntsville that promises a effective workout in 45 minutes, yes, in and out the door.

The F stands for functional training, a mix of circuit and HIIT style workouts geared towards everyday movement. 45 is the total amount of time you’ll be dripping sweat.

Kobi Bell, owner and studio manager says that the gym may seem like something you would see a crossfit studio, but it’s far from it.

“We do offer both cardio and strength days, we wont have you doing any of the Olympic lifts that may put you at a higher risk for injury and then while we’re doing cardio, we’re just getting that heart rate up with full body movements,” Bell said.

Another thing that makes the gym unique is the way classes are taught. There are two trainers on the floor at all times during your workout, but you’re seeing you exercise circuit on a monitor.

The trainers on the floor are there to make sure your form and technique are correct to not only provide a effective and functional workout, but to continue encouraging you throughout the class.

Bell says this isn’t just a one size fits all type of work out, so they’re also there to to make sure they can evaluate your fitness level.

“So if you’re coming in for your first week we want to make sure first, that you’re comfortable and enjoying the experience and that you’re performing at a level that you are comfortable with. After that what we’re going to do is increase complexity of the movements for you, we’re going to add some weights to things, we’re going to add tempo to things , slow it down, feel a little more burn. But, if you continue your journey here at F45 we’re going to make sure that the level of fitness you’re at we also follow that.”

If you’re a Huntsville local and want to try F45 out, click here for a free 1 week pass with unlimited classes.

The gym not only provides a community that holds you accountable but you develop lasting friendships. Bell says the perks of being by Stove House, is that there’s opportunity to continue the fun right next door.

“The party from the studio always continues just being at stove house and just having great members who really want to encourage each other and be there for each other.”