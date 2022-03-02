ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Finding an activity that keeps you entertained and engaged can be difficult and many would argue that movement is what keeps you healthy. A new group in Athens is looking to do all those things with, Pickleball.

The Athens Alabama Pickleball Association has grown in just a small amount of time. On any given Wednesday or Friday there are 30 to 40 members playing. People of all ages and athletic capabilities show up for the fun activity.

“The sport allows a large variety of people to play, different athletic ability, different ages and that’s why it’s become so popular,” Vice President of The Athens Pickleball Association, Chase Spitzer told News 19.

When Spitzer moved to Athens he brought his love for pickleball to the area, it was while playing with friends that they noticed that they kept meeting new people who had the same interest but there wasn’t a common area or meeting spot.

When they realized there were separate groups throughout Athens playing they wanted to make a community. That group has grown to over 200 people and includes everyone of all ages.

“We weren’t meeting one another, so once we created the Facebook group we were actually able to create a social community,” Spitzer explained.

He is also an instructor with the association, so when he’s not joining group members, he’s teaching classes.

The paddle sport combines badminton, tennis and table tennis all in one, Spitzer says pickleball not only engages the body but the mind as well.

“It is very much a finesse game. It is very much about ball placement and strategy more so than being super powerful or being athletic,” Spitzer said.

The court is smaller than a tennis court, but the same as a badminton one. With a smaller court, Spitzer says this allows people of all ages and athleticism to play since it’s more manageable. Not only is this a good way to get movement in it’s also a great way to socialize and meet new people with the same interests.

“It’s amazing how many people that weren’t active before are becoming active and becoming healthier. Then when they realize it is a very friendly social game the mental health aspect comes along with it,” he told News 19.

People can come in not knowing anything about the sport and come back loving the game Spitzer says, “This is something anyone can get into and honestly be a healthier and happier person.”

If you would like to get involved in The Athens Alabama Pickleball Association, they meet at the Athens Recreation Center on Wednesdays and Fridays, you can visit their website or their Facebook page.