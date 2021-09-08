A local gym heats things up while you warm up and cool down

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Most people can’t wait to cool down after their workout. But, The Hot Box in Huntsville keeps things hot even during your cool down.

Owner and lead personal trainer, DeWayne Morris says no matter when you walk into the gym you’re going to feel the heat, “It’s right in the name, the heat. Every day you walk in here it’s at least going to be 80 degrees,” Morris told News 19.

No, it’s not meant to torture you, Morris says keeping your body warm not only helps you warm up faster, but it loosens you up and allows you to do so much more during your workout and of course, sweat!

Training in the heat is something Morris has favored for a while, he says his love for the style of workout all started when he was playing basketball in college at the University of North Alabama while practicing in a rec center.

“It had a tin roof, it was just hot, but I used to love going there to play. You walk in, you get your stretches in, you just warm up so much quicker. We would just play in there all day,” Morris said.

Morris was part of a “hot” gym in Florida and it was his time there where he thought to himself, “If I ever open up a gym, it’s going to be a hot gym,” and he did just that.

In 2016, he opened his first location on Bob Wallace where he shared a space with a dance teacher at the time. But, with the pandemic, they had to shut down. Once things started to reopen Morris says it was difficult to bounce, “It was a struggle to start back up and we closed down in 2020,” Morris said.

But as determined as he is to change lives, they reopened at a bigger location on Memorial Parkway in June of 2021.

Morris and two other trainers currently train clients at the gym, but they hope to be running a fully functional 24-hour gym in the near future.

“I have group training sessions at 5 a.m. and 7 p.m., throughout the week. We also have intermittent events on Saturday, Saturday mornings to get up and work you out if you’re busy all week. I also do personal training during the day,” Morris said.

But, you don’t have to wait to get started, the gym still has so much to offer, you just need to come prepared.

Morris says if you’re trying this out for the first time, make sure you’re hydrated before your workout, bring water for during the workout to prevent dehydration and a towel, because you’re going to sweat.

“I’m a fitness person that’s in business, not a businessman that’s into fitness, I care about my clients, I’m here at 4:45 a.m. every day and I don’t leave till 8 or 9 at night,” Morris said.

The gym has a “wall of motivation” which he still has the original from the first location. He says all those who walk through the doors, write down a goal. “Once they put a goal on that wall, it becomes my goal too,” Morris said.

While you may not be used to group fitness, Morris says it’s what keeps people motivated and coming back for more.

“We really built that family atmosphere here, so you have that camaraderie, and then like you said you do have that competition. When you’re going hard and you’re trying to get somewhere and you’ve got somebody next to you going just as hard, it’s going to push you. So when you’re in that group setting you have that extra motivation,” Morris said.

The Hot Box is located at 3010 Memorial Parkway NW, Huntsville, AL 35810. If you’d like to give it a try, click here.