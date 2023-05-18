MOORESVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A historic event is taking place this weekend in Limestone County at the Mooresville Brick Church.

Two engraved silver offering plates were recently discovered at a nearby house of worship, Belle Mina Methodist Church. They date back to the 1800s and were used by Reverend Robert Donnell and the Cumberland Presbyterian Church. According to the Historical Marker Database, Donnell was largely responsible for the early growth of the faith in the area.

On Saturday, May 20, there will be a joint service at the Mooresville Brick Church. This will include a brief history lesson with leaders of local Methodist churches, Cumberland Presbyterian churches, and representatives of the Donnell House Museum.

The collection plates will be passed one last time to benefit the Athens-Limestone Ministerial Association’s project to build a battered women’s and children’s shelter.

When the service concludes, people will be invited to the Belle Mina Methodist Church for a reception and refreshments. This event is free and open to the public.

The plates will be permanently displayed at the Donnell House Museum in Athens after the service.

Call (256) 509-3940 for more information about the event.