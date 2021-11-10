Crestwood CEO says post-holiday surge possible, vaccination is key to interrupting COVID’s ‘evil ways’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The weekly COVID-19 update was given by Huntsville City leaders.

Jeff Birdwell, Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director, Dr. Pam Hudson, Crestwood Medical Center CEO, and Dr. Aruna Arora, Neurologist and Madison County Medical Society President spoke at this week’s briefing.

Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell began the meeting with the latest COVID-19 numbers. There have been 837,428 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Alabama. 52,830 of those cases were in Madison County, resulting in 722 deaths during the pandemic. Madison County’s case positivity rate has dropped to 4.6%.

Crestwood Medical Center CEO Dr. Pam Hudson gave the Madison County combined area hospital numbers saying, currently, there are 37 COVID-19 inpatients, with 9 patients in the ICU and 7 of those on a ventilator.

“This is good news for our health care teams, certainly,” said Hudson. “But this is still a virus that we need to be concerned about. Vaccination is really the key to interrupting COVID’s evil ways among our population.”

Hudson says some models predict a surge in COVID-19 cases after the holidays. “That is likely to hit in areas where there are low vaccination rates. Areas that have a greater vulnerable population to spread the virus and infect more people.”

The pediatric vaccine was recently approved for children ages 5-11. The government’s Vaccines.gov website has information on where to get the new COVID-19 vaccination.

“It is available in our community,” said Hudson. “Some of the pharmacies have it and Huntsville Hospital should have it by tomorrow. ADPH also has vaccines and Huntsville Pediatric Associates has already started vaccinating.”