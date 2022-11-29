Close up of donating blood in the hospital To contribute to human beings.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — In the season of giving, LifeSouth is asking people to consider donating an incredibly precious commodity on Giving Tuesday.

Blood donors are needed even more during the holiday season when donations start slowing down and blood banks teeter close to emergency levels, says LifeSouth’s Rebecca Cecil.

Anyone who donates on November 29 will receive a $10 eGift card, redeemable at any retailer of their choice. Plasma donors will receive an additional $20 eGift card.

Along with donating blood, donors will receive a mini-physical that includes blood pressure, temperature, iron level and a cholesterol screen.

Donors must be 17 years old or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. People will also need to bring their photo ID.

Officials say donated blood helps accident victims, patients having surgeries or those undergoing treatment for cancer and other illnesses.

To see a list of donation locations or to learn more about how you can help, visit LifeSouth’s website here.