ALABAMA (WHNT) — With another summer behind us and only weeks left to enjoy the warmer weather, you might be wondering where the best hiking trails are in North Alabama.
Luckily, we’ve done the work for you! If you’re aiming to get outdoors for fresh air or help the kids burn off all of that energy, hiking is one of the best ways to do that.
Madison County:
- Bethel Creek to Mill Falling Sink to Carpenter Trail, New Hope
- Green Mountain Nature Preserve, Huntsville
- Monte Sano State Park, Huntsville
- Blevin’s Gap Nature Preserve, Huntsville
- Wade Mountain Nature Preserve, Huntsville
- Big Cat Creek Tract, Huntsville
- Madison Nature Trail, Huntsville
- Chapman Mountain Nature Preserve, Huntsville
- Hays Nature Preserve, Owens Cross Roads
- Monte Sano Preserve, Huntsville
- Burritt Nature Trail, Huntsville
Morgan County:
- Point Mallard Trail, Decatur
- Flint Creek Trail, Decatur
- Decatur Bike Trail, Decatur
- Wilson Morgan Trail, Decatur
- Joe Wheeler State Park, Decatur
Limestone County:
- Swan Creek Greenway Trail, Athens
- Sulpher Creek Horse Trail, Elkmont
- Rural Village Walking Trail, Elkmont
Lauderdale County:
- Wildwood Park Trail, Florence
- Shoals Creek Preserve Tract, Florence
- Key Cave National Wildlife Refuge Loop, Florence
- Rock Spring Trail, Florence
Colbert County:
- TVA Nature Trail, McFarland Park, Muscle Shoals
- TVA Reservation Rock Pile, Point Park, Muscle Shoals
Franklin County:
- Newsome Springs Loop, Cherokee
- Freedom Hills Overlook, Cherokee
- Colberts Ferry Trail, Cherokee
Lawrence County:
- Bunyan Hill Wild Horse/Wagon Loop, Sipsey Wilderness, Moulton
- Borden Creek Wild Hiking Trail, Moulton
- Indian Tomb Hollow, William B. Bankhead National Forest, Moulton
- Pine Torch Horse Loop, William B. Bankhead National Forest, Moulton
- Lookout Wild Trail, Sipsey Wilderness, Moulton
- Joe Wheeler Multi-Use Trail, Town Creek
Jackson County:
- Scottsboro Municipal Park Trail, Scottsboro
- Frank W. Maples Memorial Trail, Bynam Park, Scottsboro
DeKalb County:
- Little River Canyon, Fort Payne
- Laurel Falls and Lost Falls Trails Loop, Desoto Park, Fort Payne
- Never Never Land Loop, Fort Payne
- Talmadge Butler Boardwalk Trail, Fort Payne
- Little River Backcountry Road, Fort Payne
- Beaver Pond Trail, Fort Payne
- Lower Two Mile Trail, Fort Payne
- Silver Trail, Desoto Park, Fort Payne
- Powell Trail, Little River Canyon National Preserve, Fort Payne
- Canyon Mouth Trail, Fort Payne
- Humpty Dumpty Trail, Fort Payne
- Desoto Falls Bottom and Bluff Overlook Loop, Mentone
Marshall County:
- Lake Guntersville Cave Trail, Guntersville
- Waterfall Branch Trail, Guntersville
- Guntersville Lake Bike Path, Guntersville
- Butler Pass Trail, Guntersville
- King’s Chapel-Tom Bevill Loop, Guntersville
- Terrell, Golf Course, Meredith and Seale’s Trail Loop, Guntersville
- Terrell and Kings Chapel Trail Loop, Guntersville
- Moonshine Trail, Guntersville
- Cave Mountain Trail, Guntersville
- Seale’s Trail, Guntersville
- Cooley Cemetery Trail, Guntersville
- Lake Guntersville State Park Loop, Guntersville
