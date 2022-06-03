HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — If you’re short on weekend plans with the kids, the City of Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department has you covered!

On Saturday, June 4, the city will host the Wally Vess Youth Fishing Rodeo at Brahan Spring Park’s North Lagoon. The free event is open to kids ages 6-12, regardless of fishing experience.

The lagoon will be stocked with 250 pounds of catfish, thanks to a partnership of several community partners, including Buster’s Bait and Tackle. 25 of those catfish will be tagged with prizes, event organizers say.

Participants can register at Brahan Spring Park from 7-8:30 a.m.

Fishing will cast off at 8:30 Saturday morning and end around 10:30. Prizes and awards will be handed out after the fishing event wraps up.

Organizers say that children can be helped in baiting their lines and removing their catch, but the fish must be hooked and reeled in without any assistance.

Anyone participating in the event are encouraged to bring their own chairs, equipment and bait.

For more information, visit their Facebook page here.