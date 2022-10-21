HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Von Braun Center (VBC) has announced it will begin transitioning to a cash-free facility next week.

The VBC said Friday that it will begin only accepting card and mobile payments at concessions and bars beginning on Oct. 28.

The facility said the move is part of efforts to improve guest experience, expedite lines and increase safety by limiting the exchange of cash.

VBC Executive Director Steve Maples said the facility is joining an industry-wide move towards a cashless model.

“Following other entertainment and event venues that have seen success with a cashless model, we look forward to providing a faster, more efficient sales process for guests attending events at the VBC,” he said.

The VBC said it will accept all major digital forms of payment, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, Visa, MasterCard and American Express.

The facility said starting out the change will be limited to concessions and bars. Other areas, such as the VBC Box Office, parking and Rhythm on Monroe will continue to accept cash.

During the transition, pre-loaded cards will be available for cash purchase at the VBC Box Office that can be used at VBC concessions and bars.