LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) –An Athens non-profit is doing its part to keep the Tennessee River litter-free, and they’re asking for your help.

Keep Athens Limestone Beautiful, Inc. (KALB) has been educating the community on the importance of recycling and not littering for more than 40 years.

They are continuing that effort by hosting their 13th annual ‘River Clean Up’ event on Saturday, March 25.

Whether you are in the water or fishing along the riverside, it’s hard to miss the trash that finds itself left on the ground. KALB wants everyone to do their part to limit the amount of litter that gets dumped near the Tennessee River.

Commission member, Lynne Hart tells News 19 everyone needs to do their part to protect our world while we’re still living on it.

“Human beings are the only living creature on this planet that litter and we need to take responsibility to protect our natural resources. They’re all we’ve got, when they’re gone, they’re gone,” Hart said.

How can you help? KALB is searching for volunteers to help at their event on Saturday.

Volunteers will be fed breakfast and will get to take home a litter grabber and a reusable garbage bag for their vehicles, thanks to the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).

For information on how to volunteer for Saturday’s event or future events, visit www.keepathenslimestonebeautiful.com.