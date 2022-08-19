MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Two groups of firefighters are battling a different kind of heat this weekend: each other!

Moores Mill Volunteer Fire & Rescue is facing off against New Market Volunteer Fire Department in a charity softball game hosted by the New Market Recreation Center on Saturday.

“We’re going to go out there and give New Market all the smoke that they want and try to win this game,” Moores Mill VFR President Zachary Trulson said.

The game is about more than bragging rights. It’s meant to bring in donations for each department, regardless of the winner.

Volunteer Fire Departments rely heavily on donations through events like this weekend’s. The tax revenue funds they’re provided to run operations are tied tightly to fire protection. Trulson said they take far more calls than that.

“We also have lots of different rescue operations that we do as well as emergency medical services we provide,” he said. In fact, Emergency Medical calls are the majority for Moores Mill VFR.

“Even though that’s 80-85% of our calls, we’re not allowed to use our tax revenue to be able to expend our services for EMS care,” he said.

It is only getting busier. In the past three to four years, Trulson said their total call volume has jumped from 1,800 to 2,300 per year. Multiple neighborhoods are in development too.

“We’re expecting to see about a thousand new homes in the next couple of years pop up in our coverage area alone,” he said.

In the meantime, he said he hopes those living in the area will come out to events like the softball game for two reasons.

“To not only show their support for us, but also just be able to ask us questions and talk to us,” he said.

If you’re interested in coming out, admission is free but donations are encouraged at the gate. The game will be at 10:00 a.m. at the New Market Recreation Center, at 447 Hurricane Road.