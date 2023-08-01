A free virtual job fair aimed at helping almost anyone involved in the military is scheduled to take place on August 8. (Getty Images)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A free virtual job fair aimed at helping almost anyone involved in the military is scheduled to take place on August 8.

RecruitMilitary and Disabled American Veterans (DAV) have partnered up to host the Virtual Military Spouse Job Fair from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. CST. The event is free for veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

Those who attend can expect to receive career counseling and resume help, along with the opportunity to network with other veterans and military support or get support with their DAV benefits and claims assistance.

Organizers say over 35 employers are expected to attend this event who are looking for “the unique talents of America’s veterans,” across a variety of industries from construction to medical to administrative and logistics.

Career opportunities will range from entry-level to senior management.

Since the DAV began its employment initiative in 2014, nearly 274,000 attendees and more than 167,000 job offers have been reported. Additionally, they developed a guide for employers to help dispel myths and inspire organizations and businesses to consider the veteran talent pool.

To register for the Virtual Military Spouse Job Fair or to learn more about no-cost resources for veterans and their families, go to jobs.dav.org.