HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Village of Promise, a Huntsville-based nonprofit, is celebrating a year of change and positive movement forward as the organization marks one year with its new CEO, Dana M. Gillis.

“The one word I chose to focus on this past year was partnerships,” said Gillis. “from our families, staff, local and state government, volunteers, donors and corporate partners – all fuel the programming that allows our families to earmark dreams and move towards ending the cycle of poverty.”

According to the nonprofit, the organization has taken many strides this year under his leadership, including a new Health Services Program in partnership with HEALS, Inc. and WellStone, Inc. The facility provides an on-site clinic for students and families to access mental health and general healthcare.

They re-established the Children’s Defense Fund Freedom Schools® VoP summer reading program for area students. This year the nonprofit also completed an outdoor STEAM learning lab and garden.

In addition, their annual One Table Huntsville event was nominated by Downtown Huntsville Inc. as a candidate for event of the year.

Village of Promise was established in 2011. Its mission is to empower families to advance from poverty using a multi-generational approach. It offers support through an array of services. The organization also inspires people to achieve their goals and contribute to their community.