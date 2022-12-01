ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — If you’re looking for a job with the post office, now is your chance!

The Athens Post Office located at 1110 West Market Street, is hosting a United States Postal Service (USPS) hiring fair on Saturday, December 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

They are looking for new employees for delivery and retail positions in 10 North Alabama cities including Decatur, Florence, Hartselle, Harvest, Huntsville, Madison, Meridianville, Muscle Shoals, Owens Crossroads, and Toney.

At the fair, you will have an opportunity to meet with the Alabama-Mississippi District Management team and local Postmasters to learn about the current employment opportunities.

News 19 spoke with USPS Communications Specialist Debbie Fetterly about the fair and the opportunities at the company.

“I’ve been here 46 years… I was only staying for three months,” Fetterly laughs, “But you know the money is good, the benefits are good, I enjoy where I work.”

Positions include Postal Support Employee (PSE) Sales and Services/Distribution Associate (SSDA) at $19.62/hour. Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) and Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC), each at $19.50/hour. They are also hiring City Carrier Assistants at $18.92/hour.

If you’re interested in learning more about the positions or the USPS, visit their website here.