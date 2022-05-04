(WHNT) — Letter carriers across America will help “stamp out hunger” next weekend as part of the United States Postal Service’s 30th annual national food drive.

On Saturday, May 14, the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will host the “Stamp Out Hunger” Food Drive, the nation’s largest one-day food drive. The drive began in 1983 and has collected 1.82 billion pounds of food over those 30 years.

“Letter carriers are a part of every neighborhood in the nation,” said NALC President Fredric Rolando. “And we see the growing need for food assistance in our communities.”

According to USPS, all participants have to do is leave a box or can of non-perishable food next to your mailbox before your letter carrier delivers your mail on May 14. From there, the letter carrier picks up the food, sorts it, and it’s delivered to an area food bank or pantry.

Food will be picked up from all 50 U.S. states, along with the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In a statement from NALC, the organization said one in eight Americans are affected by hunger.

“The need is as great as ever, given the pandemic-caused economic dislocations of the past two years,” the statement read. “The traditional food drive is returning this year after a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.”

“The timing is important, with food banks, pantries and shelters running low on donations from the winter holidays and with summer approaching, when most school meal programs are suspended,” the statement continued.

If you have questions about the food drive, talk to your letter carrier, contact your local post office, or click here.