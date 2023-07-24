HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – There are many ways young people can make a difference in their communities – one of them is joining the United Way Youth Council.

The United Way Youth Leaders Council is a student-driven organization, made up of young people in grades 9-12 from across Madison County. It includes public, private and homeschooled students.

They are currently recruiting members for the new school year.

The council promotes community need awareness, philanthropic giving, and leadership in tandem with United Way of Madison County. The group helps members develop skills as servant leaders.

Last year, the United Way Youth Council organized a prom for folks at the Madison County Senior Center.

This year’s theme will focus on subjects that affect people of all ages in the area including homelessness, poverty, drug abuse and challenges while aging.

Interested applicants can apply online on the United Way of Madison County website.