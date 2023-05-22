HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — School is out for the summer in many areas of North Alabama, but there are plenty of ways to get involved in the community through the United Way of Madison County over the next few months.

It’s a time when help is needed, said United Way Community Impact Director Cathy Miller. She adds that they tend to have fewer volunteers during the summer.

The nonprofit offers a Summer Bridge Program specifically for high school seniors who just graduated or college students during the summer break. Miller says young people can volunteer anywhere from four to 20 hours a week. It will even match students with their interests or in areas where they want to develop skills.

“They get great experience working with folks who are going to help them grow skills, get new skills, get volunteer hours for a resume,” Miller said.

But volunteering opportunities through the United Way are not limited to this age group. Anyone can volunteer. Miller says people can visit the Volunteer Center of Madison County website.

“You can search for the word ‘summer’, you can look for a particular agency, you can look for a date. Maybe you just want to do an event and support something that’s going on in the summer that’s a one-time thing. There are opportunities there as well.”

Miller says the United Way has a small staff of (soon to be) 11 people and they need volunteers.

“The beautiful thing is that every single person who volunteers an hour, a day, whatever, is great value for us because it multiples our capacity,” Miller said.