HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — If you’re already putting up your Christmas tree and throwing tinsel around like confetti, there’s an event happening this weekend that’s right up your jolly alley!

“Under the Christmas Tree,” Randolph School’s three-day festive holiday shopping event will feature specialty merchants from the local community and all around our region. The fundraiser helps contribute over $100,000 to the school’s Tailored Tuition program.

The marketplace will be held from Friday, November 4 through Sunday, November 6 at the Von Braun Center’s (VBC) South Hall, with plenty of special events families can sign up to participate in.

Friday, November 4

“Mimosas at the Market” will be held from 8-10 a.m. Tickets are $30 per person. Each ticket includes a weekend pass, two mimosas, refreshments and special discounts from several vendors at the event. This early access event will allow attendees to beat the crowds and preview the marketplace!

The “Ornament Wreath” adult-only crafting event will be held from 10:30 – 12:00 p.m. You’re invited to enjoy a mimosa while crafting with your friends at the instructor-led event, and will be able to walk away with a wreath you can enjoy for years to come. All supplies are included with every ticket purchase. Tickets are $50 each and include one Market Day Pass. (This event is for 21 and older).

You can build some fancy “Gingerbread House Kits” on the spot or take it home! All kits come with a festively-wrapped house, icing, candy and all the fancy fixings to create the perfect edible holiday home. You can preorder a $25 kit (includes one Market Day Pass) or purchase at will call and The Special Events room. Time slots to make the kits at the event are as follows:

Friday: 3 – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, November 5

Kids of all ages are invited to listen and enjoy “Story Time with Santa” as he reads The Night Before Christmas from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Anyone under the age of 7 will need to be accompanied by an adult, and every person will be required to have a ticket for the event. Tickets are $30 each and include one Market Day Pass, a book, and the opportunity to create an ornament with Mrs. Clause to take home.

“Elf University” invites you to get your holiday spirit revved up with toy making, elf etiquette, present wrapping and the North Pole Field Games between 1:30 – 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 each and include one Market Day Pass.

Sunday, November 6

Enjoy “Cookies with Santa” from 1 – 1:30 p.m. as the jolly old man reads the tale of The Night Before Christmas. Tickets are $20 each and include one Market Day Pass.

Tickets can be purchased online here or at the VBC. Weekend passes are $20, daily passes are $10, and tickets for 65 and older are $5 each. Children 12 and under get in free.

For more information on the fundraiser or any of the scheduled events, you can visit the school’s website here or call (256) 799-6113.