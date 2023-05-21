HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — More than 300 athletes will compete in Rocket City during Memorial Day weekend, and The University of Alabama at Huntsville did its part to welcome them Sunday.

This is the first Para-Cycling World Cup to ever be held in the united states. UAH’s Ability Sports Network hosted an adaptive cycling community day Sunday afternoon to educate people on para-cycling.

“It’s just an awareness building and really just helping people see the bikes they will see and then building the awareness for more abilities for those who may be physically impaired,” 2023 UCI Para-Cycling World Cup local director Erin Koshut said.

These bikes are very similar to the ones used in competition, which have been adapted for physically impaired people.

Additionally, Rocket City Trikes provided recumbent trikes for people to try out.

“People with disabilities are typically are much less physically active and we want to show them that there’s opportunities to be active just like any other person,” UAH Ability Sport Network Director Dr. David Kyle said.

The list of possibilities is endless.

you want to go outside ride a bike or hand cycle you want to play basketball do wheelchair sports its available for people to do,” said Dr. Kyle.

Sunday was a day for exposure to new means of physical activity.

As far as the actual races go, many teams are already on the course.

“So right now we’re in set-up mode, most of the teams have arrived. And so we are setting up athlete village getting ready and official training rides happen to start on Wednesday,” Koshut said.