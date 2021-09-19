UAH hosts Patriot Day 5K honoring lives lost in 9/11 attacks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The University of Alabama in Huntsville is hosting the ‘Patriot Day 5K’ honoring those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks on September 25.

Community members are encouraged to walk, run, or ruck the 5K benefitting local fire and medical personnel.

The race was supposed to take place on the weekend of 9/11 but, organizers postponed the race until the 25th. It was organized by UAH students and partners with the community and local businesses to raise donations for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

It is set to begin at 8:40 a.m. with an opening ceremony and the race begins at 9:00 a.m. Post-race activities will include music, food, and a free snow cone from IceWorks Shaved Ice. It starts at the university’s fitness center, located at 500 John Wright Drive in Huntsville.

Every 5K participant will receive a “swag bag” complete with a free t-shirt, race number bib, and promotional items from sponsors.

Medals will be awarded to the top 3 male and top 3 female runners for the 5k. In addition, the top ruck finisher will also receive a medal.

If you would like to register, you can visit their website here. The cost to register is $25 for the 5K Run, $15 if you’re a current UAH student, $12 for the 1-Mile Fun Run, and $25 for the 5K Ruck. The last day to sign up is September 24.