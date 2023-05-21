HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Para-cycling Road World Cup is just days away and the UAH Ability Sport Network is preparing for it by hosting a cycling clinic on Sunday.

The UAH Ability Sport Network will host an Adaptive Cycling Community Day and Development Clinic in connection with the UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup.

The clinic is designed to give the community a chance to try out bikes that have been adapted for physically impaired people.

Participants can ride around the parking lot on handcycles and try out a wheelchair made for wheelchair basketball. There will also be TVs available for virtual cycling.

The event will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and is free to the public. The UAH Ability Sport Network says anyone interested in learning about adaptive cycling is encouraged to come.

More information about the cycling event can be found here.

