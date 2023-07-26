HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Tyler Mann Injury Law is partnering with HEALS, Inc. and Academy Sports + Outdoors to host its 3rd annual Back to School Shoe Drive beginning Wednesday, July 26.

The Huntsville-based firm is calling on Alabama residents to help change the lives of children in need. The shoe drive will end on Sunday, July 30, and Tyler Mann and the team at HEALS, Inc. will personally select and purchase name-brand shoes to donate.

Participants also have the choice to enter a drawing for a chance to win a $250 gift card to Academy. For every entry received, the firm will commit to purchasing $1 worth of name-brand shoes up to $3,000. You can enter to win on their website.

Tyler Mann emphasized the importance of the shoe drive, saying, “We all remember that feeling of excitement when we put on a brand-new pair of shoes for the first time. By coming together as a community, we can ensure that local schoolchildren experience that same joy and have the confidence they need as they start their academic year. We invite everyone to participate in this campaign and positively impact the lives of these children.”

HEALS, Inc. will be in charge of distributing the shoes. The non-profit has a strong track record in providing for underserved children, including services like medical and dental.