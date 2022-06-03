TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) – The 21st annual North Alabama African Heritage Festival is being held at the Willie Green Recreation Center in Tuscumbia on June 3 and 4.

The North Alabama African Heritage Festival celebrates African culture and history by giving lectures and hosting fun, educational programming for people of all ages.

Rea Phyfer, treasurer of the North Alabama African Heritage Association, told News 19 that learning about African heritage is extremely important for young African-American people.

“Our culture is something that’s not of the past, but of the future and the present,” Phyfer said. “If you don’t know where you come from, how can you explain to people who you are and where you’re going?”

The two-day festival will have lectures on African culture and spirituality, arts and crafts, and food. Musicians will also be performing songs from a number of genres including gospel and reggae.

“You can find food, you can find clothes, you can find makeup, you can find anything you want. Just come and have a good time,” Phyfer said.

The event is free and will take place at the Willie Green Recreation Center, located at 609 South East Street in Tuscumbia.